Sports
Algonquin boys' hockey playoff hopes were dashed in double overtime
WESTBOROUGH – When Algonquin's Jack Gulachenski scored 31 seconds into the game, it looked like the Titans' opening-round playoff game would be a cakewalk.
After Whitman-Hanson Regional High School answered less than two minutes later, many realized the game would be a battle – one that the Algonquin boys would ultimately lose.
Hundreds came to NorthStar Ice Sports Thursday night for the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 2 Round of 32 playoff game. After an intense back-and-forth game that featured two hat tricks, 13 goals, two overtimes, 77 total shots and countless momentum swings, the No. 17 Whitman-Hanson Panthers defeated the No. 14 Algonquin Titans 7-6.
“It was a great competition to take part in. Honestly, I couldn't be happier with the way we played,” said Algonquin Head Coach Greg Cappello. “The boys played so hard. They took advantage of the opportunity… It was just a great high school hockey game. I think if the boys can maintain that, they can be proud of it.”
Although Algonquin and Whitman-Hanson traded early goals, both teams added to their scoring during a six-goal first period. Just 70 seconds after the Panthers' tying goal, Algonquin's Nathan Meschisen found the back of the net to give the Titans a 2-1 lead.
But the lead didn't last long as Whitman-Hanson quickly attacked the Algonquin defense and scored three goals before the end of the period. Panther Luke Tropeano scored twice, including one shorthanded and one power play goal, to make the game 3–2, and Billy Morgan, who scored Whitman-Hanson's first goal, scored his second of the game to send the Panthers with a lead of four going into the break. -2.
The Titans weren't expecting a high-scoring game, Cappello said, but they understood they needed quality play to beat the high-flying Whitman-Hanson squad.
“We knew it was a good team. All we had to do was watch their season, watch some game film online, and we knew they had a team that looked like us in many ways. I don't think we've allowed that many shots on net in regulation in a long time… They were good in transition. They knew what they wanted to do; they had some guys that made it really hard. They moved the puck well,” he told the Community Advocate after the game.
Algonquin and Whitman-Hanson fans, who had numbers despite being an hour away from NorthStar, traded barbs after each score. While both fan sections remained resolute throughout the high-scoring match, the Algonquin fanbase had more to cheer about in the second period. The Titans fought back and managed to even the score.
After 11 minutes of scorelessness in the second period, Algonquin freshman forward Andrew Dunleavy's long shot found the top left corner of the net, bringing the Titans within one point. Just seconds before the break, Gulachenski tapped the puck past the goalie to set the score. One minute after the break, Gulachenski struck again for his third goal of the evening, giving the Titans a 5-4 lead.
But Whitman-Hanson never relented. Five minutes later, Tropeano's third goal tied the game again, and shortly afterwards the Panthers took a 6–5 lead.
The 6-5 lead held until the final 15 seconds of the match. In desperation mode, the Titans – who had a power play opportunity after Whitman-Hanson was called for a foul penalty – pulled their goalie, and with the numbers advantage, Wyatt Shea provisionally saved Algonquin's season by shooting through traffic to tie the game . the match at 6-6.
“[Wyatt is] a senior, quiet leader. He's a behind-the-scenes guy who does the right things on the ice. He put it away, but everyone came to it. It was tremendous determination,” Cappello said, noting his team’s toughness and resilience with the season on the line.
After Shea's heroics, the game went into overtime – sudden death, eight minutes, 4-on-4 period. After a scoreless first overtime, both teams played an eight-minute 3-on-3 period to decide the game. The Titans were inches away from victory – two potential game-winning shots bounced off the posts – but that was not to be. Just over halfway through the second extra period, Tropeano's fourth goal froze the match.
Algonquin – especially the team's nine seniors – took the loss hard. The team gathered on the ice after the defeat and spent a lot of time in the post-game in the locker room.
But according to Cappello, the team tried to focus on the good after the season-ending loss. The Titans finished the year at 11-6-3.
“We walked around the room… trying to get all the good things out of the game. There was a lot for us, so it wasn't difficult to do. But it's heartbreaking. You have nine seniors; it's their last match. It means a lot to everyone. We were hoping to go further and show what we could do against some really good competition. So it's both things: it's a lot of tears and a lot of praise,” he said.
