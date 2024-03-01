



Singles: Lily Zhang competes at the 2024 ITTF Pan American Cup held at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas. January 1921, 2024. None other than Lily Zhang is leading the way to the 2024 Summer Olympics in table tennis. Her qualification marks the first American player to claim his spot for Paris 2024. Zhang qualifies directly for the U.S. Olympic team because she is the highest-ranked female player in the United States and has been in the top 50 of the International Table Tennis Federation rankings since March 1. At just 27 years old, the California native now has a record-breaking fourth appearance at the Olympic Games, sharing this achievement with David Zhuang and current USA Table Tennis High Performance Director and National Team Head Coach, Gao Jun. Zhang impressively made her first appearance at the Olympics at the age of 16 in London at the 2012 Summer Games. She has since followed suit, competing at Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020. Next up for Lily is Paris 2024. As for the remaining positions on the U.S. Olympic women's team, two more athletes will join Lily Zhang in Paris, France. These athletes will be selected for the 2024 US Olympic Team Trials Table Tennis starting March 2124 in West Monroe, Louisiana. There are high hopes that table tennis will earn the United States its first Olympic medal, especially as the U.S. puts in solid performances in the Pan-American region, especially on the women's side. Leading up to Paris 2024, the Women's National Team took gold at the 2023 Pan American Championships, gold at the 2023 Pan American Games and most recently bronze and silver at the Pan American Cup in early 2024. Table tennis was first introduced as an Olympic sport in Seoul in 1988, and the United States has yet to win a medal at the games since its inception. Paris 2024 could be the year for Team USA, especially since a seasoned veteran like Lily Zhang will lead a talented and overachieving group of women into the competition.

