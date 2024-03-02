Tennis falls against Baylor – University of Cincinnati Athletics





Next game: TCU 3/3/2024 | 12.00 Apple. 03 (Sun) / 12 noon TCU History CINCINNATI The University of Cincinnati women's tennis team (5-3) lost 5-2 to Baylor on Friday at Western Athletic Club. Cincinnati won the doubles point. The Bearcats have taken the doubles point in seven of their eight games. The freshman couple Morgan Pyrz And Sakurako Watanabe Daniella Dimitrov and Liubov Kostenko were defeated 6-2. Pyrz and Watanabe remain undefeated in doubles with a score of 5-0. Judge one was where the doubles point was decided. Where Sophomore Rozalia Gruszczynska and freshmen Gabrielle Gunther continued to dominate as partners, defeating Zuzanna Kubacha and Sierra Berry 6-3. In singles, Baylor won five matches. Gruszczynska fought back after dropping the first set to win 1-6, 6-3, 6-1 against Kostenko. Gruszczynska has a team-best 6-2 record in singles this season. NEXT ONE: The Bearcats will host TCU on Sunday, March 3 at the Trabert-Talbert Tennis Center for their first outdoor match of the season. First serve against the Horned Frogs is at noon FOLLOW THE BEAR CATS For the latest information on women's tennis in Cincinnati, visit GoBEARCATS.com and follow @GoBearcatsWTEN on XenInstagramor on Facebook. MATCH RESULTS

Baylor 5, Cincinnati 2 March. 1, 2024 | Cincinnati, OH | Western Athletics Club Double 1. Rozalia Gruszczynska / Gabrielle Gunther (CIN) final Zuzanna Kubacha / Sierra Berry (BU), 6-3

2. Miska Kadleckova / Danielle Tuhten (BU) def. Callie Flanagan / Samucewicz victory (CIN), 6-2

3. Morgan Pyrz / Sakurako Watanabe (CIN) final Daniella Dimitrov / Liubov Kostenko (BU), 6-2 ORDER OF END: 2,3,1 Singles 1.Miska Kadleckova (BU) def. Samucewicz victory (CIN), 6-0, 6-0

2. Rozalia Gruszczynska (CIN) final Liubov Kostenko (BU), 1-6, 6-3, 6-1

3. Isabella Harrison (BU) def. Gabrielle Gunther (CIN), 6-4, 6-1

4. Zuzanna Kubacha (BU) def. Sakurako Watanabe (CIN), 6-3, 6-2

5. Danielle Tuhten (BU) def. Callie Flanagan (CIN), 6-2, 4-6, 1-06 6. Zuzanna Frankowska (BU) def. Isabel Pacheco (CIN), 7-5, 6-0 ORDER OF END: 1,4,3,2,6,5

