Ishan Kishan was contacted by the Indian cricket team management during the England series. Report claims this was his response





Since BCCI's annual contract list was released on Wednesday, two names that caught the eye were Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan. The two star players were part of the Indian schedule in recent times but were still left out of the BCCI contracts. According to reports and BCCI's hint in one of its press releases, the duo's reluctance to play in domestic cricket could have played a major role in BCCI's loss of central contracts. While no official reason was given as to why Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer were dropped, one line in BCCI's release gives a strong hint. “The BCCI has recommended that all athletes be given priority to participate in domestic cricket during periods when they are not representing the national team,” the BCCI said. When Ishan Kishan had withdrawn from the Indian Tour of South Africa, the BCCI had said on December 17, “Mr. Ishan Kishan has requested for personal reasons that the BCCI be released from the upcoming Test series against South Africa. The wicketkeeper has subsequently been withdrawn . of the Test squad.” While Ishan Kishan was expected to play domestic cricket from his time away from the national team, the wicketkeeper-batsman chose to remain absent from his state team Jharkhand's Ranji Trophy matches. Despite Indian cricket team coach Rahul Dravid clearly saying that he has to play some form of cricket to regain his place in the Indian squad, Ishan Kishan ignored the instruction. Shreyas Iyer also excused himself from one of the Ranji Trophy matches for Mumbai due to injury. However, according to a report in Indian Express, the NCA report on his injury was contradictory. Now, in a report from ESPN CricinfoIt is claimed that Ishan Kishan was contacted by the Indian cricket team management during the ongoing India vs England Test series. The reports added that Kishan replied that he was not ready yet. In his absence, Dhruv Jurel was given the opportunity and won the Player of the Match award. Complete list of BCCI contracts Grade A+ (4 athletes) Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja. Grade A (6 athletes) R Ashwin, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya. Grade B (5 athletes) Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Grade C (15 athletes) Rinku Singh, Tilak Verma, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Shardul Thakur, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi, Jitesh Sharma, Washington Sundar, Mukesh Kumar, Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh, KS Bharat, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan and Rajat Patidar. Topics mentioned in this article

