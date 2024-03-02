Cam Newton apologizes for viral fight at youth football event: 'I should never have put myself in that position'





A video of Cam Newton fending off several people went viral last weekend. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart) Cam Newton sees some humor in the viral footage of him and his hat fighting several men at a youth football event last weekend, but he wants young athletes to learn a lesson from the situation. The former Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots quarterback appeared in multiple videos of an altercation during a 7v7 All-Star football tournament at the BEST Academy in Atlanta on February 26. Speaking of his “4th and 1” podcast, Newton said the incident was sparked by an exchange of controversial comments with opponent TopShelf Performance. He explained that two of the team's leaders previously worked for his 7-on-7 program, C1N. Social media showed the 34-year-old appearing to effortlessly handle an attack from three men at once, initially forcing them to the ground and restraining two of them as the fight continued. One of the messages has viewed more than 5 million times. With his large fedora comically stuck in every frame, there was plenty of room for jokes. 'There was a lot of talk on both sides. From all sides, and let's just put it that way,” Newton said. He refused to blame anyone or give details. “It's something that begins with words and should have ended with words,” he added. Although Newton didn't start the physical altercation, he isn't proud of it. “I'm disappointed in myself for letting it escalate to what it did and I apologize for that,” Newton said. public comments from the other men involved. “The truth is this. Because I was in my position, I should never have put myself in that position. That's just the truth. That son of a bitch could have gotten real ugly.” USA Today identified the TSP coaches as Steph Brown and TJ Brown. The exhaust too reported that Newton shouted out jokes about the team's plays he recognized. “It's hard being my son, I know!” he reportedly shouted. “I raised you!” It probably didn't help that Newton's under-15s 7v7 team won the tournament. Newton's podcast took on an even more serious tone when he acknowledged that he was taking an unnecessary risk. He noted that the conflict could have resulted in him being shot or beaten so severely that he fell into a coma, potentially leaving his eight children without their father. Newton added that if he had returned blows, he could have been brought to justice or arrested. He wants young athletes to be 'better than' him and maintain control over their feelings. “This is what I really want the story to be,” Newton said. “To every high school player, to every person I have influenced and to every athlete, use my situation as a way to understand that in one moment and one decision your life can change just like that. I let my emotions run wild .” the best of me and it shouldn't have been necessary. It's simple.” It turned out to be his second confrontation in the youth football circuit, a photographer shared a message apparent tense moment between Newton and South Florida Express coach Jay Wimbrow is Jan. 27. That said, Newton has no plans to take a backseat to his organization, which he has led for more than a decade. “This is my way of giving back to the community,” he said.

