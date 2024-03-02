LA Kings Sled Hockey Team takes home their first championship and continues to change lives

For those of you who have read my work for the LA Kings over the past four seasons but don't know my background, I am paralyzed from the chest down. I suffered a devastating injury at the age of 16 in a high school hockey game in Minnesota that left me with a broken neck at the C5 and C6 vertebrae. As a result of the broken neck, I also completely severed my spinal cord, resulting in quadriplegia from the upper chest down. This story isn't about me, but it hits close to home for many reasons.

Whether you are born with a disability or suffer an injury during your life that results in a permanent disability, there are battles to overcome, battles that the rest of society doesn't even think about. The way society functions and having a disability often, if not always, complicates everything in your life. Without full physical functioning, living with a disability can often result in living on the sidelines and just watching. But not here, not for this group of outstanding disabled athletes you will learn more about.

This story begins more than 14 years ago when two parents of a disabled son, due to Spina Bifida, took matters into their own hands.

It was just another night for Christie Jenkins, her husband Todd and one of their two sons, Nick, who was approaching his teenage years at the time. Nick, born with Spina Bifida at the L3 level, along with hydrocephalus, explored the possibility of playing sports, but had not found anything interesting until his mother showed him a video from a family friend in Wisconsin, of someone with the same disability who plays sledge hockey. Nick immediately knew that this was the sport for him.

The only problem was that Southern California had no sled hockey teams or programs. As any parent would do for their children, Christie and Todd looked everywhere for a solution but came up with nothing until Christie emailed USA Hockey about the lack of sled hockey in Southern California and ironically were looking for someone to start a program. With no coaching or hockey experience, Christie gave it a try.

We thought, okay, if [USA Hockey] will help us, we will try. It took a few false starts and it wasn't easy, she explained. We had a few clinics and eventually we got the right rink and the right coach. We got some funding from a number of different sources and we were able to start the program.

As Christie, Todd and others continued to build the sled hockey program in Southern California, the LA Kings joined forces to stabilize and support the program.

Another essential component to the operation of the LA Kings Sled Hockey team, who became involved at the same time, was team member Joshua Swope's parent, Kathy.

Joshua, like Nick, was born with Spina Bifida and joined the team in its early stages. Kathy, who always supports the team, was asked to take on the role of team manager. Kathy helps the team grow and is responsible for everything off the ice. She is responsible for team travel, equipment and certification, to name a few.

When another parent stepped up, the Kings Sled Hockey program grew.

Fast forward to the present and the roster consists of up to 23 players, including both traveling and non-traveling participants. Providing opportunities for disabled people of all ages in Southern California, participants range from their teens to their 60s, including 16-year-old superstar Angel Guzman.

Angel, both also with Spina Bifida, got the chance to try sled hockey through the team that was founded in Southern California. As a result, he has grown into a young athlete with an exceptionally bright future.

Initially, he had to be convinced by his father Jose to even try the sport. Once Angel attended his first practice, he wanted to play and his father couldn't get him off the ice. Seven years later, and at the age of 12, Angel took part in his very first travel tournament. It was there that Angel fell in love with the game and realized the bright future he had in the sport.

Having a team here locally gave me the opportunity to play a sport I love, he said. This allowed me to play a sport even though I am in a wheelchair. This has allowed me to pursue my goal: to be part of the Paralympic team.

With an individual goal in mind: the Paralympic team, Angel invites him to the 2023 USA Hockey National Sled Hockey Development Camp in New Jersey. One step closer to his goal.

Angel and his teammates worked hard during their weekly practices in Riverside and it all paid off earlier this season when they attended the NHL's Sled Hockey Classic in Tampa Bay, Florida, last November.

The LA Kings Sled Hockey team competed in the sixth tournament and took home their first championship with losses to opponents from Edmonton, Carolina and Nashville, among others. More than a decade of hard work on and off the ice finally came to fruition. All the hard work the players put into their games, the previous tournaments, all the travel and dedication has paid off.

It was a really great experience, explained Christie, who is also the coach. We have a few athletes who have been there since the beginning. As a team we've had some pretty lean times. There was even a time right before COVID hit when I had to get in a sled because we didn't have enough athletes to put together a team for scrimmages. It is so valuable to work with this team. All the time they spent practicing and a lot of the skills they developed in those practices, to see them use them in the games and then see them win was amazing.

The victory was truly an example of perseverance.

In the championship game against Edmonton, the Kings were tied in the third period, so it took them until late to score the winning goal with just one minute and three seconds left.

Now that we see their perseverance finally paying off, we tried so hard and competed so many times and the boys never gave up, Kathy added. In sledge hockey you have a big age and skill gap, so it's not like regular hockey where you have tryouts and the teams are picked. We have everyone who wants to play, who wants to play. So to finally make it and win one was great, we finally did it. I'm so proud of them.

A reward for everyone involved.

Angel, who scored the team's first goal in the championship game, also spoke positively about the experience.

It was a very nice experience because I played all that time and enjoyed doing it with this team that I have been playing with for a long time. It was a great way to win, a great experience for all my teammates and my coaches.

While winning is the ultimate goal for many, it is not for everyone who participates in sled hockey. It's not always a championship or a bust.

For others, getting out of their wheelchair and experiencing the freedom of being on the ice or being able to play a team sport while spending time with your teammates is a huge victory in itself. There really is no downside.

While Kathy, Joshua's mother, talked about her son: Josh loves sled hockey. He doesn't care if they win, lose or crash. Just having the opportunity to get on the ice and participate with other people and play a sport he loves means so much.

Playing sled hockey is a win for all parties. As a mother, Kathy sees one of her sons going out and having fun. All parents can recognize the value of this.

It's nice to see him get that opportunity. There are so many sports options for children with a healthy body, but there are not many sports options for children with disabilities. Because we can offer this opportunity to everyone on the team and see the joy on their faces, we do this.

For any athlete, the rink, the field, the field or whatever surface your sport takes place on offers a chance to escape. Whether you are physically fit or not, it is an escape where everything that is happening in your life is forgotten while you play.

As Angel perhaps puts it best, when he flies on the ice, he doesn't feel like he has a disability at all.

My favorite part of the game is the physicality and speed of the game. Just being there, I feel like I don't have a disability.

While the three sled hockey players I mentioned in the story all had Spina Bifida, players with all kinds of disabilities fill the Kings' roster. No handicap is rejected when trying out sled hockey, as other members of the roster have their handicaps consisting of amputations.

For anyone who might be interested in trying sled hockey in the Southern California area, or has reservations about trying it out, Kathy said it best.

Just come and try it and see if it's for you. I mean, my son Joshua always tells people, you only fall so far, you're just inches from the ice. The only thing that can happen is you fall over, so it's not scary or dangerous. We supply all equipment. See if it's something you would like. The ability to fly over the ice is astonishing. When you see someone do it the first time, even if they fall a lot, they still say, that was great! They come off the ice and always said, Oh, my God, that was so much fun!

If you or someone you know is interested in trying out sledge hockey, please contact the team manager Kathy Swope or visit LA Kings Sled Hockey and fill in the required information.

The LA Kings Sled Hockey team practices weekly at 7:45 a.m. on Thursdays in Riverside.

The Kings will host the LA Kings Sled Hockey team on March 3 when they take on the New Jersey Devils at the Crypto.com Arena. The team will be honored during the game for their championship last November during the NHL Sled Hockey Classic.