Women's basketball travels to Duquesne for regular season finale





PITTSBURGH, Pa. The Saint Joseph's women's basketball team will travel across the Keystone State to face Duquesne in a Saturday afternoon game at the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. GAME INFORMATION: St. Joe's (25-4, 14-3 A-10) at Duquesne (18-10, 13-4 A-10)

DATE TIME: Saturday March 2 | 2:00

PLACE: UPMC Cooper Veldhuis | Pittsburgh, Pa.

LIVE STATISTICS: click here

LIVE STREAM: ESPN+ FINAL TIMEOUT St. Joe's fell in the home final of the penultimate game of the season, with Fordham coming into Hagan Arena to spoil the Hawks' title chances on Wednesday night.

An 11-0 run in the first quarter seemed to yield similar results to the road trip to the Bronx, but the Rams responded by taking a halftime lead. Despite the Hawks making another run to gain control of the game, Fordham continued to respond before knocking down corner three to put the visitors up by two with 30 seconds to play. The Hawks couldn't get a response as they fell 72-67 on the night.

Mackenzie Smith led all scorers with 24 points on 10-15 shooting, and also grabbed a team-high six rebounds. Talya Brugler was the only other Hawk in double figures with 11 points and dished out three assists. EARN VOTES IN THE POLL The Hawks remain in the WBCA Coaches Poll with eight votes in the Feb. 27 edition. TWO HAWKS THAT DESERVE NATIONAL ATTENTION

Talya Brugler And Laura Ziegler were named to the USBWA Ann Meyers Drysdale Award and All-America Watch List, two of 40 to be selected and one of 11 teammates to earn the honors. SERIES HISTORY The Hawks are 48-13 all-time against Duquesne, so the win against the Dukes earlier this season extends the current win streak to five games.

St. Joe's won the first twenty meetings between the two teams, with the Hawks having more wins in program history than any other school except Rhode Island (59) and La Salle (53).

The Hawks are 16-9 on the road against Duquesne, 21-10 under head coach Cindy Griffioen . Earlier this year, the Hawks won 77-62 at Hagan Arena. SAINT JOSEPH | Schedule|Scheme|Statistics| Game notes

Mackenzie Smith has scored double figures in 13 of her last 15 games and reached 30e Hawk reaches 1,000 career points against Dayton. Smith moved up to 25e all-time in scoring after 24 points against Fordham.

Talya Brugler ranks third in the A-10 in points per game (16.3) and runs the conference with a best shooting percentage of 54.5%.

Brugler (77) and Ziegler (71) lead the Hawks in assists and combine for 17 games with at least four assists.

St. Joe's is one of the stingiest defenses in the country, competing against the nation's fourth-best scoring defense by allowing just 53.3 points per game.

The Hawks have one of the highest percentages from the free throw line. SJU has rejected 81.6% of its attempts (315-386), good for third in the NCAA. St. Joe's ranks first among Atlantic 10 teams in FT%. The 17-17 game against Rhode Island was the best since an 18-18 performance against La Salle on February 17, 2019. DUQUESNE:Schedule|Scheme|Statistics Only Richmond averages more three points per game in the Atlantic 10, Duquesne's 8.5 per game and ranks 23rd in the country. The Dukes are also clearing the defensive boards and top the conference with 27.6 defensive rebounds per game. Duquesne also ranks in the top tier of the conference in blocks, with a total of 4.3 per game.

Megan McConnell is the engine of the Duquesne roster, leading the team in scoring (13.0), rebounds (8.7), assists (4.6) and steals (2.0) per game. McConnell is ranked 21st in the nation and leads the A-10 with an assist-to-turnover ratio of 2.53-1, while ranking third in the conference in assists per game (4.6 ). McConnell's high motor has her averaging 38.3 minutes per game, which ranks second in the nation.

With McConnell dictating the offense, there is plenty of firepower on hand as six different players average at least six points per game. Naëlle Bernard (10.3) and Amaya Hamilton (9.8) add firepower to the offense, with Hamilton also adding 73 assists to just 51 turnovers. NEXT ONE: St. Joe's heads to Henrico, Virginia to compete in the Atlantic 10 Tournament, with action on Wednesday, March 6 at the Henrico Sports and Events Center.

