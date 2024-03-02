T20 Cricket World Cup, Pakistan India, demands rising ticket prices

Less than 10 days after general ticket sales for the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup went live, tickets are already heading to resale websites, such as StubHub and SeatGeek, with prices that rival the NBA or Major League Baseball.

Tickets for sold-out matches such as Pakistan vs. India in New York on June 9 or India vs. Canada on June 15 in Lauderhill will be sold for at least twice the original price.

When officially on sale, match tickets started at $6, with the most expensive ticket for premium seating at the Pakistan vs India match costing $400 before taxes. The ICC had specified that “no additional charges will be imposed in addition to the specified taxes”.

The resale website lists VIP tickets for the same match to be offered for over $40,000 each with costs approaching $10,000, bringing the total price to over $50,000. The cheapest ticket for the Pakistan vs India match on StubHub costs $1,259 as of Friday afternoon.

On SeatGeek, the highest priced ticket for the Pakistan-India match, the prize is almost $175,000, with $50,000 in fees, bringing the total prize to just under a quarter of a million dollars. Meanwhile, the lowest priced ticket for the game on SeatGeek as of Friday afternoon costs $1,166 without taxes or fees.

By comparison, the average ticket to the World Series cost about $1,100 last year, courtside seats for the NBA Finals cost as much as $24,000 and the average price for a ticket to Super Bowl 58 was about $9,000 on the secondary market.

Tickets for other matches in the tournament, especially those featuring India, are also being resold at higher prices, although not as high as Pakistan vs India, the most sought after of the tournament. according to the ICCwith the match being “more than 200 times oversubscribed”, during the public ticket voting.

Tournament director says tickets received “great response.”

Speaking to USA TODAY last month, Fawwaz Baksh, director of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Tournament, said the response was “well above” their expectations.

“We expected there would be good interest in tickets both in the West Indies and the US, especially because of the novelty of the World Cup,” Baksh told USA TODAY. “But the response we've gotten is actually very, very exciting. Actually much better than our expectations.”

“Being a new market, you're not always sure what the response will be, but it was almost an easy job to get people in the door,” he said. “They definitely want to see the magic.”

Despite the efforts of the management committee, dozens of fans were unable to get tickets for their favorite matches.

“It is an unfortunate reality that not everyone who applied for tickets will receive tickets,” Baksh said Friday. “I wish everyone could get a ticket, but that's just not possible.”

Baksh is hopeful that tickets for some matches will become available as sponsors and other stakeholders return pool tickets. He encourages those wanting to attend the matches to keep an eye on the ticket portal for a chance to win tickets to the matches of their choice.

“If they are still not successful, they can still enjoy the tournament and feel part of the action by visiting the fan parks and participating in the many activities planned leading up to the tournament and around tournament time,” he added.

How can I get ICC T20 World Cup match tickets?

General tickets for the 2024 T20 World Cup were on sale on a first-come, first-served basis. tournament website from February 22. Tickets for popular matches sold out almost immediately, but there are a number of matches for which tickets are still available.

A public ticket vote also ran from February 1 to 7. All applicants, both successful and unsuccessful, were notified of the results before general ticket sales started on February 22. Nearly 6 million applications were received from around the world for the matches, Cricket West Indies said.

What ticket categories are available?

Tickets are available in the following categories depending on the stadiums and locations:

Premium

Standard Plus

Standard

Fields and hills/standing only (SRO)

ICC said all of the event's stadiums are “divided into different enclosures which have different views of the playing field and may have different degrees of shade”.

What you need to know about the 2024 T20 World Cup

According to the ICC, fifty-five matches will be played in nine cities, three in the US and six in the Caribbean, with the opening match between Canada and the US being held on June 1 at Grand Prairie Stadium in the Dallas metro area. and the grand final on June 29 in Barbados. The semi-finals will take place in Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana.

According to the schedule released by the ICC, New York City will host the much-awaited clash between Pakistan and India on June 9.

England enter the year as defending champions, having defeated Pakistan in the 2022 T20 World Cup final in Melbourne. The series marks the first participation of Canada, USA and Uganda in a T20 Men's World Cup.

ICC World Cup Venues

The matches will be played in the following stadiums in the United States:

Central Broward Park Lauderhill, Florida, USA

Eisenhower Park Nassau County, Long Island, New York, USA

Grand Prairie Stadium Grand Prairie, Texas, USA

The matches will be played at the following stadiums in the West Indies:

Kensington Oval Bridgetown, Barbados

Daren Sammy Gros Islet cricket ground, Saint Lucia

Arnos Vale Stadium Kingstown, Saint Vincent

Brian Lara cricket academy

