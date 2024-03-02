Sports
Radnor's unlikely title is in Danner's genes
HAVERFORD It had been more than two decades since Radnor hockey won an ICSHL Central championship.
Sophomore goalie James Danner has had a special bond with that Radnor team for a long time: his father Jim was the starting goalie.
The younger Danner made Dad proud Thursday night at the Skatium, stopping 31 of 33 shots as No. 7 Radnor crushed fifth-seeded Springfield 8-2 to win the trophy.
It's special, Danner Jr. said. It's the first time in 21, 22 years, and it can't get any better than that. It's a great moment.
The Raptors surprised the entire Central Division in the tournament. And perhaps Springfield took them too lightly on Thursday.
Of Radnor's eight games, a handful seemed to come out of nowhere, whether it was due to a Springfield turnover or an inability to get back from a clean sheet. The latter happened in the third period, with Radnor holding a 3-2 lead. The Raptors were on the penalty kick and had moved the puck out of their zone. Sophomore sniper Stephen Sucher beat the Springfield defenseman with the puck behind the net and then rammed it past goalie Matt Razzi.
Springfield was left in a state of shock, which would worsen four minutes later when Sucher came away with a steal in the Cougars zone. Sucher was left exposed and fired a laser past Razzi for Radnor's fifth goal.
The Cougars effectively buried two goals like that, part of five plays in the third period.
Going into the third period, we had the energy, Sucher said. We needed to take a breather, and once we took that breather, we said we were going to go into this period and win this, and that's exactly what we did. I just want to thank all my brothers, man. We came out to work. From the first training we knew that we would become a family and that we would fight hard all season. We may have had a few bad games, but we went into this game knowing that we were going to win, that we are brothers and that we are going to play for each other.
Radnor (10-11) made an improbable run in the Central tournament after winning just seven of 18 games during the regular season. (It's the second year in a row that a No. 7 seed has won the tournament, with Penncrest turning the trick last year.) The Raptors had lost five in a row prior to the playoffs. No one but themselves expected the Raptors to celebrate Thursday night.
We have quite a few kids who play in a club together every year, but this is a unique class, said Donald Sucher, Radnor's head coach and Stephen's father. There is excellent senior leadership in this team and that is what has won us this championship. It's all about my players. My players are top class, great athletes and great kids. I'm just here to guide them, you know what I mean?
Radnors senior captain Tucker Graham was ready to play. Just like classmate Ryan Carr. Graham recorded a hat-trick, and Carr and Sucher scored twice each. Graham lit the lamp twice in the first period to put Radnor ahead, 2-0.
Tucker is a great captain and he helped us all the way. He helped me improve as a player, Stephen Sucher said. He's my brother, I love that kid. He always helped me throughout the season, whether it was at the club or at Radnor.
Carr scored on a textbook deflection off a shot by sophomore defenseman Samuel Kane, giving the Raptors a 3-1 lead early in the second period. Carr found the back of the net again late in the third on the power play with the game out of reach. Andy Zhang's goal put the exclamation point on the win with 2:44 to go.
We talked a lot about playing our game and having energy, and that's exactly what we did, Danner said. We did it and we are champions.
Alexander Losacco matched Springfield's first goal to cut Radnor's lead to 2-1 with five minutes left in the first period. Joseph Cicala scored in the second period to pull the Cougars up 3-2.
“We were 1-1 against Springfield, losing one and winning one, and we felt pretty confident tonight,” Donald Sucher said. “That's a very good team there. That includes Marple Newtown and Penncrest. We really had to do everything we could to win these games.
Radnor and Springfield will compete in the Flyers Cup A tournament next week. The 12th-seeded Raptors will play No. 6 Lower Dauphin, while the sixth-seeded Cougars will face No. 11 West Chester Henderson in the first round on Monday.
