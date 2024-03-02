Top female pickleball player holds workshop in Aiken





July 26 Pickleball players from far and wide, at least as far away as North Carolina, are getting top-notch instruction this week at the home of local player Chris Powers, via Simone Jardim, currently ranked by the Professional Pickleball Association as the best female player in the world world. Jardim, who now lives in Naples, Florida, has risen to the top of the sport in the wake of her time as head women's tennis coach at Michigan State University. Born in Santa Maria, Brazil, she came to the US at age 18 and has seen a lot of the country over the years, most recently in her role as a blue-ribbon pickleball player. She started practicing the sport in 2015. Her Aiken connection also goes back a few years. “I've been coming here for a long time and obviously it's a great environment. My kids love it and I've known these guys for a while,” Jardim said. Facilities for pickleball, which is sometimes described as a combination of tennis, badminton and table tennis, are now spread across Aiken, and Powers has a few courts at her home, Two Sisters Farm, on Hopeland Farm Drive, where the clinic is. include morning and evening sessions today and a morning session Wednesday. Powers, also known as the head pickleball pro at The Reserve Club at Woodside Plantation, is among the top players in the country in her age group, and players in the clinic being held this week are training for the top-level national competition. in December in Indian Wells, California. “Many of the players, she noted, are doubles partners, “so this is a great opportunity to learn winning strategies from the best female player in the world.” Jardim shared a few thoughts about the sport. “For me it's just fun. You can play with anyone, literally any age, any background, and it's easy to learn. The hardest part is getting good at it, but it's one of the easiest sports to learn and to play That's why it's so friendly to all ages, and with the Wiffle ball I think it makes it much easier for men and women to play against each other or on the same side,” she said. The audit fee for this week's tutorial, she said, is $10 and all proceeds will go to Jardim's program to help young players advance in the sport and also to fund an emergency response to the deadly collapse of the condominium in late June in Surfside, Florida. . Pickleball has particularly large player pools in Florida, California and Arizona, while Texas (particularly Austin) is also growing rapidly. The sport originated in Washington state, she added. Jardim's traveling companions include her husband, Chad Edwards. They are professional pickleball instructors and run the Peak Performance Pickleball Academy in Naples. Their children, Alexas Edwards, 11, and Landon Edwards, 7, make the circuit with them and are among this week's younger visitors. The Professional Pickleball Association website, referring to Jardim, notes: “She has won more PPA titles than any other player in history and is currently ranked No. 1 in singles, women's doubles and mixed doubles. Jardim collaborates with world number 1 Ben Johns in mixed doubles and world number 2 Lucy Kovalova in women's doubles.” Visitors are welcome to attend the Aiken clinic and are asked to call 803-646-0123 for more information.

