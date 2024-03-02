Men's basketball travels to Saint Josephs on Saturday





Watch | Listen | Live stats | Follow on Twitter | Fordham Game Notes BRONX, NY The Fordham University Rams continue Atlantic 10 play for the 2023-2024 season, Fordham's 121st varsity season, by traveling to Philadelphia. Pa., will take on the Saint Joseph's University Hawks at Hagan Arena on Saturday, March 2 at 12:30 p.m. Join theRamses Challenge,a philanthropic initiative to support our student-athletes. Pledge a fixed amount for every rebound, offensive rebound, steal or assist. All proceeds are tax deductible and go directly to the men's basketball program. It is also possible to make a one-time donation to men's basketball. The game will stream on ESPN+ with announcements from Matt Martucci (PxP) and Joe Lunardi (analyst) and air on WFUV (90.7 FM) and the WFUV Sports YouTube page with Kris Pursiainen (PxP) and Colin Loughran (analyst) behind the microphones. Fordham enters the match with an overall record of 12-16, 6-9 in the Atlantic 10, and is coming off a 61-60 Atlantic 10 win over George Mason on Tuesday night at the Rose Hill Gym, while Saint Joseph's enters the match with a 17-11 overall record, 7-8 in the conference, following a 73-69 A-10 loss at VCU last Sunday. Saturday afternoon's game will be the 60th meeting between Fordham and Saint Joseph's on the hardwood. The Hawks led the all-time series 40-19, but the Rams won last year's meeting 66-54 at Rose Hill Gym. Comments Senior guard Kyle Rose is Fordham's all-time leader with 136 games played. Rose has played in 130 straight games dating back to his freshman season in 2019-2020. Senior guard Japheth Medor leads the Rams in scoring (10.5) and is second in assists (2.5/game), while sophomore guard Will Richardson and Rose are second in scoring, each averaging 10.0 ppg. The past 17 games, senior guard Kyle Rose is averaging 12.7 ppg and 5.5 rpg, 14.7 ppg over the past seven. The past twelve games, senior guard Antrell Charlton has 43 assists and only 15 turnovers. Kyle Rose has 208 career steals, sixth all-time at Fordham. Rose has 59 steals this year (2.1/game), second in the Atlantic 10, while she is a senior guard Antrell Charlton has 39 (1.4/game), and is a sophomore guard Will Richardson has 37 (1.4/game) and is in seventh place in the A-10 this season. Senior forward Abdou Tsimbila – The best of Abdou Tsimbila has 67 blocks in 26 games (2.5/game), second in the Atlantic 10. Tsimbila has 161 career blocks, fifth all-time at Fordham. Tsimbila also leads the Rams in rebounding, averaging 6.2/game, 11th in the Atlantic 10. After averaging 2.7 ppg and 2.0 rpg last year, the sophomore forward Elijah Gray is averaging 9.4 ppg and 4.1 rpg this year, including his first collegiate double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds against Davidson. The Rams did not lose any student-athletes to the transfer portal from 2022-2023. The Rams continue the 2024 Atlantic 10 season by traveling to Amherst, Massachusetts, to face the University of Massachusetts Minutemen at the Mullins Center on Wednesday, March 6 at 7:30 p.m.

