Sports
ODU Football announces its 2024 schedule
NORFOLK, Va. The Sun Belt Conference announced its 2024 football schedule on Friday and Old Dominion University Football opens the season at SEC foe South Carolina before hosting East Carolina a week later in the home opener at Kornblau Field at SB Ballard Stadium. The Monarchs host Virginia Tech a week later and begin Sun Belt Conference play on the road at Coastal Carolina.
The Monarchs open the 2024 slate at South Carolina on Saturday, August 31. It will be the first meeting between ODU and the Gamecocks and ODU's first matchup with an SEC foe since playing at Vanderbilt in 2013.
ODU returns home for a two-game stretch beginning with ECU on Saturday, September 7. The two teams last played in Greenville in 2022. This will be the fifth meeting all-time, with ECU winning the first four.
The Hokies come to Norfolk on Saturday, September 14th. Virginia Tech leads the all-time series 3-2, but ODU has won both meetings in Norfolk. The Monarchs stunned the No. 13 Hokies in 2018 49-35, and ODU defeated Virginia Tech 20-17 in 2022.
A quirk in the calendar will give ODU two byes this season, with the first coming the weekend of September 21.
After the farewell, the Monarchs will travel to Bowling Green on Saturday, September 28. It will be the first meeting between the two schools. Bowling Green, a member of the MAC, went 7-6 last season and played in the Quick Lane Bowl.
ODU begins Sun Belt Conference play for the first time in its short history in the league as it travels to Coastal Carolina on Saturday, October 5. In the last two meetings, these two teams have won on each other's home field. ODU won 49-21 at Coastal in 2022, while the Chants won 28-24 last season at Norfolk.
For the first time in program history, ODU will be on the road for three consecutive weeks as they wrap up their midseason road trip at Georgia State on Saturday, October 12. The Monarchs won last year's game on the final play of the game, A Grant Wilson touchdown run, to earn bowl eligibility in the final game of the regular season.
The Monarchs return home on Saturday, October 19 to play Texas State for the first time in program history. The Bobcats went 8-5 in 2023, their best FBS season in program history, and defeated Rice 45-21 in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl.
For the first time in ODU history, the Monarchs will host a football game on Thursday evening. On Thursday, October 24, ODU will play Georgia Southern at SB Ballard Stadium. ODU defeated the Eagles last season for the first time in program history by one Ethan Sanchez walk-off field goal.
Old Dominion heads to the mountains of North Carolina to take on App State on Saturday, November 2. ODU defeated the Mountaineers 28-21 last season, but the Monarchs are 0-2 all-time in Boone.
After the second bye, the Monarchs will play their final two games of the year in back-to-back weeks, hosting James Madison on Saturday, November 16 and Marshall on Saturday, November 23.
ODU concludes the regular season on Saturday, November 30 at Arkansas State. ODU is 1-0 all-time against the Red Wolves, winning a 29-26 game in the Monarchs' first-ever Sun Belt Conference game.
Of ODU's 12 opponents, 10 played in a bowl game last season, including all eight of ODU's conference opponents.
Season ticket holders can extend their seats from mid-March. If you did not yet have a season ticket in 2023, you can now purchase new season ticketsclick here. By making a deposit you will have the opportunity to select your seats before the general public later this spring.
2024 Football Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|August 31th
|in South Carolina
|TBA
|September 7
|Eastern Carolina
|TBA
|September 14
|Virginia technology
|TBA
|September 28
|at Bowling Green
|TBA
|5th of October
|at Coastal Carolina
|TBA
|12 October
|in the state of Georgia
|TBA
|19 October
|The state of Texas
|TBA
|the 24th of October
|South Georgia
|TBA
|November 2nd
|at AppState
|TBA
|November 16
|James Madison
|TBA
|November 23
|Marshall
|TBA
|November 30
|in the state of Arkansas
|TBA
Fast facts about 2024 opponents
School: South Carolina
Location: Columbia, SC
2023 Record: 5-7
2023 conference record: 3-5 (SEC)
Bowl Game 2023: NA
Head Coach: Shane Beamer
Record vs. ODU: First meeting
School: Eastern Carolina
Location: Greenville, NC
2023 Record: 2-10
2023 conference record: 1–7 (American)
Bowl Game 2023: NA
Head Coach: Mike Houston
Balance vs. ODU: 4-0
School: Virginia Tech
Location: Blacksburg, Va.
2023 Record: 7-6
2023 conference record: 5-3 (ACC)
2023 Bowl Game: Military Bowl 41-20 win over Tulane
Head Coach: Brent Pry
Balance vs. ODU: 3-2
School: Bowling Green
Location: Bowling Green, Ohio
2023 Record: 7-6
Conference 2023: 5-3 (MAC)
2023 Bowl Game: Quick Lane Bowl 30-24 loss to Minnesota
Head coach: Scott Loeffler
Record vs. ODU: First meeting
School: Coast Carolina
Location: Conway, SC
2023 Record: 8-5
2023 conference record: 5-3 (Sun Belt)
2023 Bowl Game: EasyPost Hawai'i Bowl 24-14 win over San Jose State
Head coach: Tim Beck
Balance vs. ODU: 1-2
School: State of Georgia
Location: Atlanta, Georgia.
2023 Record: 7-6
2023 conference record: 3-5 (Sun Belt)
Bowl Game 2023: Famous Idaho Potato Bowl 45-22 win over Utah State
Head coach: Dell McGee
Balance vs. ODU: 1-4
School: State of Texas
Location: San Marcos, Texas
2023 Record: 8-5
2023 conference record: 4-4 (Sun Belt)
Bowl Game 2023: SERVPRO First Responder Bowl 45-21 win over Rice
Head Coach: GJ Kinne
Record vs. ODU: First meeting
School: South Georgia
Location: Statesboro, Georgia.
2023 Record: 6-7
2023 conference record: 3-5 (Sun Belt)
2023 Bowl Game: Myrtle Beach Bowl 41-21 loss to Ohio
Head Coach: Clay Helton
Balance vs. ODU: 3-1
School: App status
Location: Boone, NC
2023 record: 9-5
2023 conference record: 6-2 (Sun Belt)
Bowl Game 2023: Avocados from Mexico Cure Bowl 13-9 win over Miami (Ohio)
Head Coach: Shawn Clark
Balance vs. ODU: 3-1
School: James Madison
Location: Harrisonburg, Virginia.
2023 Record: 11-2
2023 conference record: 7-1 (Sun Belt)
2023 Bowl Game: Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl 31-21 loss to Air Force
Head Coach: Bob Chesney
Balance vs. ODU: 2-2
School: Marshall
Location: Huntington, W. Va.
2023 Record: 6-7
2023 conference record: 3-5 (Sun Belt)
2023 Bowl Game: Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl 35-17 loss to UTSA
Head coach: Charles Huff
Record vs. ODU: 8-1
School: Arkansas State
Location: Jonesboro, Ark.
2023 Record: 6-7
2023 conference record: 4-4 (Sun Belt)
Bowl Game 2023: Camellia Bowl 21-19 loss to Northern Illinois
Head coach: Butch Jones
Balance vs. ODU: 0-1
|
