ODU Football announces its 2024 schedule





NORFOLK, Va. The Sun Belt Conference announced its 2024 football schedule on Friday and Old Dominion University Football opens the season at SEC foe South Carolina before hosting East Carolina a week later in the home opener at Kornblau Field at SB Ballard Stadium. The Monarchs host Virginia Tech a week later and begin Sun Belt Conference play on the road at Coastal Carolina. The Monarchs open the 2024 slate at South Carolina on Saturday, August 31. It will be the first meeting between ODU and the Gamecocks and ODU's first matchup with an SEC foe since playing at Vanderbilt in 2013. ODU returns home for a two-game stretch beginning with ECU on Saturday, September 7. The two teams last played in Greenville in 2022. This will be the fifth meeting all-time, with ECU winning the first four. The Hokies come to Norfolk on Saturday, September 14th. Virginia Tech leads the all-time series 3-2, but ODU has won both meetings in Norfolk. The Monarchs stunned the No. 13 Hokies in 2018 49-35, and ODU defeated Virginia Tech 20-17 in 2022. A quirk in the calendar will give ODU two byes this season, with the first coming the weekend of September 21. After the farewell, the Monarchs will travel to Bowling Green on Saturday, September 28. It will be the first meeting between the two schools. Bowling Green, a member of the MAC, went 7-6 last season and played in the Quick Lane Bowl. ODU begins Sun Belt Conference play for the first time in its short history in the league as it travels to Coastal Carolina on Saturday, October 5. In the last two meetings, these two teams have won on each other's home field. ODU won 49-21 at Coastal in 2022, while the Chants won 28-24 last season at Norfolk. For the first time in program history, ODU will be on the road for three consecutive weeks as they wrap up their midseason road trip at Georgia State on Saturday, October 12. The Monarchs won last year's game on the final play of the game, A Grant Wilson touchdown run, to earn bowl eligibility in the final game of the regular season. The Monarchs return home on Saturday, October 19 to play Texas State for the first time in program history. The Bobcats went 8-5 in 2023, their best FBS season in program history, and defeated Rice 45-21 in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl. For the first time in ODU history, the Monarchs will host a football game on Thursday evening. On Thursday, October 24, ODU will play Georgia Southern at SB Ballard Stadium. ODU defeated the Eagles last season for the first time in program history by one Ethan Sanchez walk-off field goal. Old Dominion heads to the mountains of North Carolina to take on App State on Saturday, November 2. ODU defeated the Mountaineers 28-21 last season, but the Monarchs are 0-2 all-time in Boone. After the second bye, the Monarchs will play their final two games of the year in back-to-back weeks, hosting James Madison on Saturday, November 16 and Marshall on Saturday, November 23. ODU concludes the regular season on Saturday, November 30 at Arkansas State. ODU is 1-0 all-time against the Red Wolves, winning a 29-26 game in the Monarchs' first-ever Sun Belt Conference game. Of ODU's 12 opponents, 10 played in a bowl game last season, including all eight of ODU's conference opponents. Season ticket holders can extend their seats from mid-March. If you did not yet have a season ticket in 2023, you can now purchase new season ticketsclick here. By making a deposit you will have the opportunity to select your seats before the general public later this spring. 2024 Football Schedule Date Opponent Time August 31th in South Carolina TBA September 7 Eastern Carolina TBA September 14 Virginia technology TBA September 28 at Bowling Green TBA 5th of October at Coastal Carolina TBA 12 October in the state of Georgia TBA 19 October The state of Texas TBA the 24th of October South Georgia TBA November 2nd at AppState TBA November 16 James Madison TBA November 23 Marshall TBA November 30 in the state of Arkansas TBA Fast facts about 2024 opponents

School: South Carolina Location: Columbia, SC

2023 Record: 5-7

2023 conference record: 3-5 (SEC)

Bowl Game 2023: NA

Head Coach: Shane Beamer

Record vs. ODU: First meeting School: Eastern Carolina Location: Greenville, NC

2023 Record: 2-10

2023 conference record: 1–7 (American)

Bowl Game 2023: NA

Head Coach: Mike Houston

Balance vs. ODU: 4-0 School: Virginia Tech Location: Blacksburg, Va.

2023 Record: 7-6

2023 conference record: 5-3 (ACC)

2023 Bowl Game: Military Bowl 41-20 win over Tulane

Head Coach: Brent Pry

Balance vs. ODU: 3-2 School: Bowling Green Location: Bowling Green, Ohio

2023 Record: 7-6

Conference 2023: 5-3 (MAC)

2023 Bowl Game: Quick Lane Bowl 30-24 loss to Minnesota

Head coach: Scott Loeffler

Record vs. ODU: First meeting School: Coast Carolina Location: Conway, SC

2023 Record: 8-5

2023 conference record: 5-3 (Sun Belt)

2023 Bowl Game: EasyPost Hawai'i Bowl 24-14 win over San Jose State

Head coach: Tim Beck

Balance vs. ODU: 1-2 School: State of Georgia Location: Atlanta, Georgia.

2023 Record: 7-6

2023 conference record: 3-5 (Sun Belt)

Bowl Game 2023: Famous Idaho Potato Bowl 45-22 win over Utah State

Head coach: Dell McGee

Balance vs. ODU: 1-4 School: State of Texas Location: San Marcos, Texas

2023 Record: 8-5

2023 conference record: 4-4 (Sun Belt)

Bowl Game 2023: SERVPRO First Responder Bowl 45-21 win over Rice

Head Coach: GJ Kinne

Record vs. ODU: First meeting School: South Georgia Location: Statesboro, Georgia.

2023 Record: 6-7

2023 conference record: 3-5 (Sun Belt)

2023 Bowl Game: Myrtle Beach Bowl 41-21 loss to Ohio

Head Coach: Clay Helton

Balance vs. ODU: 3-1 School: App status Location: Boone, NC

2023 record: 9-5

2023 conference record: 6-2 (Sun Belt)

Bowl Game 2023: Avocados from Mexico Cure Bowl 13-9 win over Miami (Ohio)

Head Coach: Shawn Clark

Balance vs. ODU: 3-1 School: James Madison Location: Harrisonburg, Virginia.

2023 Record: 11-2

2023 conference record: 7-1 (Sun Belt)

2023 Bowl Game: Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl 31-21 loss to Air Force

Head Coach: Bob Chesney

Balance vs. ODU: 2-2 School: Marshall Location: Huntington, W. Va.

2023 Record: 6-7

2023 conference record: 3-5 (Sun Belt)

2023 Bowl Game: Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl 35-17 loss to UTSA

Head coach: Charles Huff

Record vs. ODU: 8-1 School: Arkansas State Location: Jonesboro, Ark.

2023 Record: 6-7

2023 conference record: 4-4 (Sun Belt)

Bowl Game 2023: Camellia Bowl 21-19 loss to Northern Illinois

Head coach: Butch Jones

Balance vs. ODU: 0-1

