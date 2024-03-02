Men's hockey wins Series Opener at Ohio State 5-2





Next game: in the state of Ohio 2-3-2024 | 5 p.m March 02 (Sat) / 5:00 PM bee State of Ohio History Columbus, OH Graduate transfer Jacques Bouquot (South Windsor, Conn.) scored one goal and one assist to lead Penn State past Ohio State 5-2 in Big Ten Conference action Friday night at Value City Arena. The Nittany Lions improve to 14-16-3 on the year and 6-14-3-0-1-2 in conference action with the win, while the Buckeyes drop to 12-17-4 overall and 4-17-2-1 – 0-2 with the loss. Penn State secured the series win as they have won each of the first three games between the two teams this season, taking all nine points. It is the first win over the Buckeyes since the 2019-2020 season. HOW IT HAPPENED Penn State opened the scoring, taking advantage of a five-minute power play as Bouquot was the beneficiary of a crisp pass as he had a gaping net in front for the 1-0 lead at 11:41 of the first period .

The Buckeyes responded with a shorthanded goal just 32 ticks later when Dalton Messina finished past Nittany Lion senior net-minder's blocker Liam Souliere (Brampton, Ontario) on a strange rush to score 1-1 at 12:12.

(Brampton, Ontario) on a strange rush to score 1-1 at 12:12. The visitors themselves responded as graduate transfers Tanner Palocsik (Aliquippa, Pa.) shot from the point through traffic and into the back of the net for the 2-1 lead at 13:32 of the opening frame.

(Aliquippa, Pa.) shot from the point through traffic and into the back of the net for the 2-1 lead at 13:32 of the opening frame. Penn State extended its lead early in the second period when Bouquot sent a beautiful, no-look, tape-to-tape, cross-crease pass to junior Danny Dzhaniev (Brooklyn, NY) at the near post and he didn't miss for the 3-1 score at 2:51.

(Brooklyn, NY) at the near post and he didn't miss for the 3-1 score at 2:51. The Nittany Lions continued the pressure, pushing the lead to 4-1 during a 4-on-4 play midway through the second period as a freshman. Reese Laubach (San Jose, California) senior found Tyler Paquette (Collegeville, Pa.) in the slot and he wired one under the glove of Buckeye goaltender Logan Terness at 10:50.

(San Jose, California) senior found (Collegeville, Pa.) in the slot and he wired one under the glove of Buckeye goaltender Logan Terness at 10:50. Freshman Casey Aman (Johnstown, Pa.) got his first career goal late in the third period on the rush and a beautiful feed from classmate Data Dowiak (Pittsburgh, Pa.) for the 5-1 margin at 3:58.

(Johnstown, Pa.) got his first career goal late in the third period on the rush and a beautiful feed from classmate (Pittsburgh, Pa.) for the 5-1 margin at 3:58. The Buckeyes got a late power play goal from Scooter Brickey with just 29.2 seconds left in the game, making it a 5-2 final. GOAL Souliere improves to 11-12-1 on the year after making 24 saves in the win, while his counterpart, Terness, stopped 26 shots in the loss and fell to 9-11-3 on the season. COMMENTS Penn State maintained its 31-26 edge in shots on goal while going 1-for-2 on the power play and 3-for-4 on the penalty kill, including killing the entire five-minute major at the end of the match. the second period into the third.

The win ended a six-game streak that tied for Penn State's longest streak ever.

Palocsik's goal in the first period was only his second of the year and snapped a 28-game goalless drought, while Bouquot's goal was his first in the last seven games.

With one goal and one assist, Bouquot registered his fifth multi-point effort this season and the 13th of his career.

Laubach scored a pair of primary assists for his fifth multi-point game this season.

The Nittany Lions move to 10-6-0 when scoring first this year and are now 106-2-2 when scoring five or more goals. NEXT ONE Both teams return to the Schott tomorrow night to close out the 2023-2024 regular season with a puck drop at 5 p.m. For more information about the 2023-2024 season presented by the Penn State Bookstore: Official Bookstore of Penn State Athletics, visit the men's hockey page at GoPSUsports.com or call 1-800-NITTANY Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

