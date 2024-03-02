Ogle county sheriff launches Handle with Care, all 10 participating school districts | Community Calendar





OGLE COUNTY — A program has now been launched in Ogle County that takes a proactive step toward addressing youth-related violence. It's called 'Trade with care'. The same program that RPS and Rockford Police agreed to in April 2022. A new trauma-informed violence prevention program is coming to RPS 205 According to the Ogle County Sheriff's Office, police responded to about 80% of domestic dispute calls by involving a juvenile at the home. one of the main motivations that the province had to launch the handle with care. Ogle County Sheriff Brian Vanvicle says this is a huge win for Ogle County schools. “We felt this program would help facilitate those areas that do not have the ability to have school staff on campus.” Both the Rochelle and Oregon School districts currently have a resource officer, while Byron and Meridian have sheriff's office deputies. However, for other rural areas such as Creston CCSD 161 and Polo CUSD 222, which do not have human resource officers, this program will help fill the gap. ROCKOFRD (WREX) An anti-violence program gets the green light from Rockford Public Schools… “When we receive an email it goes straight to our school counselors so the email is then sent to the building that needs it and those school counselors meet the child first thing in the morning and get back to them,” explains Dr . Kelly out. Mandrell, superintendent of the Polo School District. When there has been an incident at the school in the past, Mandrell said the Polo Police Department has helped, with multiple emergency responders on standby to help students. “We have the iris program through the regional education office and the Sinnissippi centers in Dixon.” She adds that the program goes a step further by not only ensuring safety, but also promoting a safe environment. “Some of these students might be wearing the same clothes, we might give them new clothes because they had to get out, so everything in the sense that we could just continue to help those students to make them feel as comfortable in school. “

