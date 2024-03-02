Sports
Guay's goal in double overtime lifts Knights past Princeton, 3-2
The Golden Knights, the ECAC's second seed in their postseason tournament, improved to 30-3-1 this year, reaching the 30-win mark for the sixth time in program history, with all six coming in the past eleven seasons. Seventh-seeded Princeton fell to 14-11-6 this year. The two teams will meet for game two of the series on Saturday afternoon at 3pm.
Clarkson scored the match-winner in the second extra period after missing just twice in the opening minute. A long shift at Princeton's end resulted in the score, as Clarkson was only able to allow one Tigers player to leave the ice in a span of nearly 90 seconds. The puck briefly left the zone for one defenseman to pop out, but Clarkson kept the puck in the Princeton zone for the next minute. Sena Catterall wouldn't allow the puck to be cleared, stealing the puck near the right wall and creating a short 4-on-3. Catterall took a shot, which was stopped in front, but the rebound found Guay's stick in the slot just outside the crease, and she put the shot through at 6:32 of the second overtime. It was Guay's third winning goal of the year, but the first in a close match.
The match started with the two teams testing each other with a handful of shots early on, but the best scoring opportunity came early when Anne Cherkowski was stopped by Princeton goaltender Jennifer Olnowich on a short shot in the slot midway through the opening period. However, just a few minutes later, the Golden Knights would get on the scoreboard thanks to a solid effort from Jenna Goodwin. The junior forward stole the puck behind the Princeton net and sent a pass to Brooke McQuigge on the other hand. One defender passed to McQuigge while the other cycled in front again, but that left Goodwin alone on the return pass, and once she got a better shooting angle she was able to lift a shot just over Olnowich's left shoulder.
On the ensuing confrontation, Clarkson was called for an elbow penalty that gave the Tigers a power play opportunity. Princeton took advantage and scored early as a skater. Issy Wunder and Gabby Kim teamed up to commit the offense and found Sarah Paul. Paul had recently fired a slap shot that was saved, but this time she faked a one-timer to get the defense to commit, and followed with a wrist shot to tie the score at 1-1.
The second period was filled with opportunities for both teams, but only Princeton capitalized. Sarah Fillier was stopped on a breakaway in the first minute of the period thanks to a diving stick check from Nicole Gosling which was just enough to throw Fillier out of her skating rhythm. Then the next five minutes were all Clarkson's as the team fired a series of shots on target. The next play went Princeton's way, with the team hitting the post a few times. One of these proved to be an advantage for the Tigers as the first shot hit the left post and bounced all the way to Kate Monihan at the top of the right circle, and Monihan fired a shot through the Clarkson defense as it tried to reset after the message.
The third period was fairly quiet, although both teams had a chance on the power play. Clarkson stepped up as a skater when a hooking penalty was called in the opening minute, but the Knights never got a shot through the Princeton defense as all three attempts were blocked. Princeton had a golden opportunity when Clarkson was whistled for two tripping penalties in a span of 44 seconds. For 75 seconds, the Knights played great defense as Princeton could only get one or two decent shots on goal while at 5-on-3. When one player was released, the defense got even better, and Clarkson's class-leading penalty kill showed his excellence.
Clarkson managed to tie the game late in the game thanks to an extra attacker. In the final two minutes, Clarkson gained possession in his own defensive end to get the offense going. Once the knights had cleared the zone, Michelle Pasiechnyk raced to the bench for another skater on offense and the Green and Gold quickly made the strategy work. Haley Winn kept the puck in the zone and passed the puck across the ice Nicole Gosling. The assistant captain wasted little time in putting a shot on net and used a screen Dominique Petrieas the puck sneaked through and tied the game with less than 90 seconds on the clock.
Both teams also had their chances in the first extra period. Princeton was already cheering when a shot slid past Pasiechnyk, only to see the shot hit the inside of the post and ultimately be cleared. A few moments later there was a loose puck on the threshold at the other end, but it bounced out of harm's way to keep the match tied at 2-2 for the 80 minutes, setting up Guay's heroics in the second extra session.
|
Sources
2/ https://clarksonathletics.com/news/2024/3/1/womens-hockey-guays-goal-in-double-overtime-lifts-knights-past-princeton-3-2.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Actor Jesse Spencer Sells His Fulton Market Loft for $1.4 Million
- Guay's goal in double overtime lifts Knights past Princeton, 3-2
- Fashion icon Iris Apfel dies at 102
- This crazy looking plane will allow us to travel across the world in half the time
- President Joko Widodo will have an office at IKN from July 2024
- Bollywood villain Ajit slept in the gutters during wrestling days and didn't get a job after Dilip Kumar's Naya Daur: Shehzad Khan
- A new drug has been approved in Australia to treat endometriosis.Here's what we know about it
- Prince Harry granted permission to use key evidence in phone hacking case against Daily Mail publisher | Culture & Leisure
- Ogle county sheriff launches Handle with Care, all 10 participating school districts | Community Calendar
- REI's 22 best sellers in 2024
- Trump has one week to pay E. Jean Carroll $83.3 million and she expresses very serious concerns
- The disaster we could see from space: how a podcast turned into an ecological disaster | Podcasts