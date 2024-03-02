Guay's goal in double overtime lifts Knights past Princeton, 3-2

Alexie Guay

Potsdam, NY Graduate studentscored a rebound in double overtime to help the third-ranked Clarkson University women's hockey team to a 3-2 victory against Princeton University in the opening game of the best-of-three ECAC quarterfinals on Friday night at Cheel Arena.

The Golden Knights, the ECAC's second seed in their postseason tournament, improved to 30-3-1 this year, reaching the 30-win mark for the sixth time in program history, with all six coming in the past eleven seasons. Seventh-seeded Princeton fell to 14-11-6 this year. The two teams will meet for game two of the series on Saturday afternoon at 3pm.

Clarkson scored the match-winner in the second extra period after missing just twice in the opening minute. A long shift at Princeton's end resulted in the score, as Clarkson was only able to allow one Tigers player to leave the ice in a span of nearly 90 seconds. The puck briefly left the zone for one defenseman to pop out, but Clarkson kept the puck in the Princeton zone for the next minute. Sena Catterall wouldn't allow the puck to be cleared, stealing the puck near the right wall and creating a short 4-on-3. Catterall took a shot, which was stopped in front, but the rebound found Guay's stick in the slot just outside the crease, and she put the shot through at 6:32 of the second overtime. It was Guay's third winning goal of the year, but the first in a close match.

The match started with the two teams testing each other with a handful of shots early on, but the best scoring opportunity came early when Anne Cherkowski was stopped by Princeton goaltender Jennifer Olnowich on a short shot in the slot midway through the opening period. However, just a few minutes later, the Golden Knights would get on the scoreboard thanks to a solid effort from Jenna Goodwin . The junior forward stole the puck behind the Princeton net and sent a pass to Brooke McQuigge on the other hand. One defender passed to McQuigge while the other cycled in front again, but that left Goodwin alone on the return pass, and once she got a better shooting angle she was able to lift a shot just over Olnowich's left shoulder.

On the ensuing confrontation, Clarkson was called for an elbow penalty that gave the Tigers a power play opportunity. Princeton took advantage and scored early as a skater. Issy Wunder and Gabby Kim teamed up to commit the offense and found Sarah Paul. Paul had recently fired a slap shot that was saved, but this time she faked a one-timer to get the defense to commit, and followed with a wrist shot to tie the score at 1-1.

The second period was filled with opportunities for both teams, but only Princeton capitalized. Sarah Fillier was stopped on a breakaway in the first minute of the period thanks to a diving stick check from Nicole Gosling which was just enough to throw Fillier out of her skating rhythm. Then the next five minutes were all Clarkson's as the team fired a series of shots on target. The next play went Princeton's way, with the team hitting the post a few times. One of these proved to be an advantage for the Tigers as the first shot hit the left post and bounced all the way to Kate Monihan at the top of the right circle, and Monihan fired a shot through the Clarkson defense as it tried to reset after the message.

The third period was fairly quiet, although both teams had a chance on the power play. Clarkson stepped up as a skater when a hooking penalty was called in the opening minute, but the Knights never got a shot through the Princeton defense as all three attempts were blocked. Princeton had a golden opportunity when Clarkson was whistled for two tripping penalties in a span of 44 seconds. For 75 seconds, the Knights played great defense as Princeton could only get one or two decent shots on goal while at 5-on-3. When one player was released, the defense got even better, and Clarkson's class-leading penalty kill showed his excellence.

Clarkson managed to tie the game late in the game thanks to an extra attacker. In the final two minutes, Clarkson gained possession in his own defensive end to get the offense going. Once the knights had cleared the zone, Michelle Pasiechnyk raced to the bench for another skater on offense and the Green and Gold quickly made the strategy work. Haley Winn kept the puck in the zone and passed the puck across the ice Nicole Gosling . The assistant captain wasted little time in putting a shot on net and used a screen Dominique Petrie as the puck sneaked through and tied the game with less than 90 seconds on the clock.

Both teams also had their chances in the first extra period. Princeton was already cheering when a shot slid past Pasiechnyk, only to see the shot hit the inside of the post and ultimately be cleared. A few moments later there was a loose puck on the threshold at the other end, but it bounced out of harm's way to keep the match tied at 2-2 for the 80 minutes, setting up Guay's heroics in the second extra session.