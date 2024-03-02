Sports
Sun Belt unveils 2024 football schedule
NEW ORLEANSThe Sun Belt Conference announced its 2024 football schedule on Friday.
The Sun Belt is coming off a 2023 campaign in which it defeated a conference-record four autonomy-five programs, hosted ESPN's College GameDay for a second straight season and produced a conference-record and 12 FBS-leading Bowl Season participants.
After opening the 2023 season with four straight weeks of wins over a five-female autonomy to tie the 2022 conference record, the Sun Belt had multiple 10-win teams for the sixth consecutive campaign and for the third year in a row had multiple teams reach the goal during the regular season.
The Sun Belt is the only non-autonomous conference to have had a team finish of two or fewer losses in each of the past seven seasons, with James Madison (11-2) continuing the streak in 2023. The Dukes were 1- of two non-autonomous teams with two or fewer losses a year ago, in addition to New Years Six representative No. 23 Liberty (13-1).
The Sun Belt also owns a bowl winning percentage of .571 during the College Football Playoff era, behind only the SEC (.584).
The 24th season of Sun Belt football will feature 56 regular season games. Each Sun Belt schedule will feature eight conference games, six against divisional opponents and two against cross-divisional foes from the opposite division. With 14 member institutions in 10 contiguous states, the Sun Belt is committed to its identity as a regional conference with a divisional model.
The Sun Belt East Division includes App State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, James Madison, Marshall and Old Dominion. The Sun Belt West Division consists of Arkansas State, Louisiana, ULM, South Alabama, Southern Miss, Texas State and Troy.
Eleven Sun Belt programsApp State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, James Madison, Louisiana, Marshall, Old Dominion, South Alabama, Texas State and Troy will feature prominently in the midweek portion of the conference schedule, with all eight games appear on ESPN platforms.
Thursday, September 19 South Alabama at App State
Thursday, October 3 Texas State at Troy
Thursday, October 10, Coastal Carolina at James Madison
Tuesday, October 15 Troy in South Alabama
Thursday, October 17 Georgia State at Marshall
Thursday, Oct. 24, Georgia Southern at Old Dominion
Tuesday, October 29, Louisiana in the state of Texas
Thursday, November 7 App State at Coastal Carolina
Kick-off times and networks for all midweek and weekend matches in the first three weeks of the season will be selected in late May. All other games will be subject to the traditional 12-day selection process.
The 2024 season will mark the 13th consecutive season in which every Sun Belt football home game will appear on an ESPN platform.
TEAM-BY-TEAM SCHEDULES
SUN BELT EAST DIVISION
APP STATE
|8/31
|ETSU
|9/7
|at Clemson
|9/14
|in Eastern Carolina
|9/19
|South Alabama*
|9/28
|Freedom
|10/5
|at Marshall*
|10/12
|in Louisiana*
|26/10
|State of Georgia*
|11/2
|Old Dominion*
|11/7
|at Coastal Carolina*
|11/23
|James Madison*
|30/11
|at Georgia Southern*
COASTAL CAROLINA
|8/31
|at Jacksonville State
|9/7
|Willem & Maria
|9/14
|at Temple
|9/21
|Virginia
|10/5
|Old Dominion*
|10/10
|at James Madison*
|10/19
|Louisiana*
|11/2
|at Troy*
|11/7
|App status*
|11/16
|at Marshall*
|11/23
|South Georgia*
|30/11
|at the state of Georgia*
SOUTHERN GEORGIA
|8/31
|Boise State
|9/7
|near Nevada
|9/14
|State of South Carolina
|9/21
|at Ole Miss
|9/28
|at the state of Georgia*
|10/12
|Marshall*
|10/19
|James Madison*
|24/10
|at Old Dominion*
|11/2
|in South Alabama*
|11/16
|Troy*
|11/23
|at Coastal Carolina*
|30/11
|App status*
STATE OF GEORGIA
|8/31
|at Georgia Tech
|9/7
|Chattanooga
|9/14
|Vanderbilt
|9/28
|South Georgia*
|10/12
|Old Dominion*
|10/17
|at Marshall*
|26/10
|at App status*
|11/2
|at UConn
|11/9
|at James Madison*
|11/16
|State of Arkansas*
|11/23
|at the state of Texas*
|30/11
|Coastal Carolina*
JAMES MADISON
|8/31
|at Charlotte
|9/7
|Gardner-Webb
|9/21
|in North Carolina
|9/28
|Ball stands
|10/5
|at ULM*
|10/10
|Coastal Carolina*
|10/19
|at Georgia Southern*
|26/10
|Southern Miss*
|11/9
|State of Georgia*
|11/16
|at Old Dominion*
|11/23
|at App status*
|30/11
|Marshall*
MARSHALL
|8/31
|Stony Brook
|9/7
|at Virginia Tech
|9/21
|in the state of Ohio
|9/28
|Western Michigan
|10/5
|App status*
|10/12
|at Georgia Southern*
|10/17
|State of Georgia*
|11/2
|ULM*
|11/9
|at Southern Miss*
|11/16
|Coastal Carolina*
|11/23
|at Old Dominion*
|30/11
|at James Madison*
OLD DOMINION
|8/31
|in South Carolina
|9/7
|Eastern Carolina
|9/14
|Virginia technology
|9/28
|at Bowling Green
|10/5
|at Coastal Carolina*
|10/12
|at the state of Georgia*
|10/19
|State of Texas*
|24/10
|South Georgia*
|11/2
|at App status*
|11/16
|James Madison*
|11/23
|Marshall*
|30/11
|in the state of Arkansas*
SUN BELT WEST DIVISION
ARKANSAS STATE
|8/31
|Central Arkansas
|9/7
|Tulsa
|9/14
|in Michigan
|9/21
|in the state of Iowa
|10/5
|South Alabama*
|10/12
|at the state of Texas*
|10/19
|at Southern Miss*
|26/10
|Troy*
|11/9
|in Louisiana*
|11/16
|at the state of Georgia*
|11/23
|ULM *
|30/11
|Old Dominion*
LOUISIANA
|8/31
|Grammar
|9/7
|in Kennesaw State
|9/21
|Tulan
|9/28
|at Wakebos
|10/5
|at Southern Miss*
|10/12
|App status*
|10/19
|at Coastal Carolina*
|29/10
|at the state of Texas*
|11/9
|State of Arkansas*
|11/16
|South Alabama*
|11/23
|Troy*
|30/11
|at ULM*
ULM
|8/31
|Jackson stands
|9/7
|UAB
|9/21
|near Texas
|9/28
|at Troy*
|10/5
|James Madison*
|10/12
|Southern Miss*
|26/10
|in South Alabama*
|11/2
|at Marshall*
|11/9
|State of Texas*
|11/16
|at Chestnut Brown
|11/23
|in the state of Arkansas*
|30/11
|Louisiana*
SOUTH ALABAMA
|8/31
|North Texas
|9/7
|near Ohio
|9/14
|Northwestern State
|9/19
|at App status*
|9/28
|at LSU
|10/5
|in the state of Arkansas*
|10/15
|Troy*
|26/10
|ULM*
|11/2
|South Georgia*
|11/16
|in Louisiana*
|11/23
|at Southern Miss*
|11/29
|State of Texas*
SOUTHERN MRS
|8/31
|at Kentucky
|9/7
|Southeast Louisiana
|9/14
|South Florida
|9/21
|at Jacksonville State
|10/5
|Louisiana*
|10/12
|at ULM*
|10/19
|State of Arkansas*
|26/10
|at James Madison*
|11/9
|Marshall*
|11/16
|at the state of Texas*
|11/23
|South Alabama*
|30/11
|at Troy*
TEXAS STATE
|8/31
|Lamar
|9/7
|UTSA
|9/14
|State of Arizona
|9/28
|at Sam Houston State
|10/3
|at Troy*
|10/12
|State of Arkansas*
|10/19
|at Old Dominion*
|29/10
|Louisiana*
|11/9
|at ULM*
|11/16
|Southern Miss*
|11/23
|State of Georgia*
|11/29
|in South Alabama*
TROY
|8/31
|Nevada
|9/7
|at Memphis
|9/14
|in Iowa
|9/21
|Florida A&M
|9/28
|ULM*
|10/3
|State of Texas*
|10/15
|in South Alabama*
|26/10
|in the state of Arkansas*
|11/2
|Coastal Carolina*
|11/16
|at Georgia Southern*
|11/23
|in Louisiana*
|30/11
|Southern Miss*
*Sun Belt Conference Game
GENERAL CONFERENCE SCHEDULE
Saturday August 31
ETSU at App Status
Coast Carolina in the state of Jacksonville
Boise State at Georgia Southern
Georgia State at Georgia Tech
James Madison at Charlotte
Stony Brook near Marshall
Old Dominion in South Carolina
Central Arkansas in the state of Arkansas
Grams in Louisiana
Jackson State at ULM
North Texas and South Alabama
Southern Miss in Kentucky
Lamar at Texas State
Nevada near Troy
Saturday September 7
App status at Clemson
William & Mary at Coastal Carolina
Southern Georgia in Nevada
Chattanooga, Georgia
Gardner-Webb at James Madison
Marshall at Virginia Tech
East Carolina at Old Dominion
Tulsa, Arkansas
Louisiana in the state of Kennesaw
UAB at ULM
South Alabama in Ohio
Southeast Louisiana at Southern Miss
UTSA in the state of Texas
Troy in Memphis
Saturday September 14th
App State in East Carolina
Coast Carolina at Temple
The state of South Carolina in Georgia Southern
Vanderbilt at Georgia State
Virginia Tech at Old Dominion
The state of Arkansas in Michigan
Northwestern state in South Alabama
South Florida at Southern Miss
The state of Arizona and the state of Texas
Troy, Iowa
Thursday September 19th
South Alabama at App State*
Saturday September 21
Virginia near Coastal Carolina
Georgia Southern at Ole Miss
James Madison in North Carolina
Marshall, Ohio State
The state of Arkansas in the state of Iowa
Tulane, Louisiana
Microlight in Texas
Southern Miss Jacksonville State
Florida A&M at Troy
Saturday September 28
Freedom at App State
Georgia Southern in the state of Georgia *
Ball State at James Madison
Western Michigan near Marshall
Old Dominion at Bowling Green
Louisiana at Wake Forest
South Alabama at LSU
The State of Texas and the State of Sam Houston
Microlight in Troy*
Thursday October 3
State of Texas in Troy*
Saturday October 5
Ancient Dominion in Coastal Carolina*
App status at Marshall*
South Alabama in the state of Arkansas*
James Madison at ULM*
Louisiana at Southern Miss*
Thursday October 10
Coast Carolina at James Madison*
Saturday October 12
Marshall at Georgia Southern*
Ancient Dominion in the State of Georgia*
App status in Louisiana*
Southern Miss at ULM*
The state of Arkansas in the state of Texas*
Tuesday October 15
Troy in South Alabama*
Thursday October 17
Georgia State at Marshall*
Saturday October 19
Louisiana on the Carolina coast*
James Madison at Georgia Southern*
State of Texas at Old Dominion*
Arkansas State at Southern Miss*
Thursday October 24
Georgia Southern at Old Dominion*
Saturday October 26
Georgia State at App State*
Southern Miss at James Madison*
Troy, Arkansas*
Microlight in South Alabama*
Tuesday October 29
Louisiana in the state of Texas*
Saturday November 2
Old Dominion in App Status*
Georgia State at UConn
ULM at Marshall*
Georgia Southern in South Alabama*
Coast Carolina near Troy*
Thursday November 7
App Status at Coastal Carolina*
Saturday November 9
Georgia State at James Madison*
State of Arkansas in Louisiana *
Texas State at ULM*
Marshall at Southern Miss*
Saturday November 16th
Troy at Georgia Southern*
State of Arkansas in the state of Georgia*
Coast Carolina at Marshall*
James Madison at Old Dominion*
South Alabama in Louisiana*
Microlight in Auburn
Southern Miss Texas State*
Saturday November 23
James Madison at App State*
Georgia Southern on the Carolina coast*
Marshall at Old Dominion*
Microlight in the state of Arkansas*
Troy in Louisiana *
South Alabama at Southern Miss*
State of Georgia and Texas State*
Friday November 29
State of Texas in South Alabama*
Saturday November 30th
App status at Georgia Southern*
Coastal Carolina in the state of Georgia*
Marshall at James Madison*
Ancient Dominion in the State of Arkansas*
Louisiana at ULM*
Southern Miss in Troy*
Saturday December 7
Hercules Tires Sun Belt Football Championship Game
*Sun Belt Conference Game
|
