Women's tennis goes to Arizona





KALAMAZOO, Mich. The Western Michigan women's tennis team heads west to take on the University of Arizona on Saturday at noon ET and the University of Nevada on Sunday at noon ET. Both matches will be played at UA. The Broncos are off to a good start on their Spring Break trip and are winners of their last four games. The Wildcats and Wolfpack represent WMU's final two non-conference games of the season, with Mid-American Conference Play beginning March 16 in Toledo. Last weekend, WMU played three games in Ohio, starting with a 5-2 win at Youngstown State. The Broncos then traveled to Cleveland and routed Cleveland State 4-3 and St. Bonaventure 4-0. HOW BAD IT IS Saturday's sweep of St. Bonaventure was their fourth of the season and their second road sweep. WMU opened the season with a 7-0 win over Ferris State before dispatching Duquesne 4-0. WMU's third sweep came at home against Purdue Northwest. But the win over the Bonnies wasn't WMU's only win that weekend. Seniors Lindsey Zieglar And Valeria Monko combined to win the weekly MAC prizes. Zieglar and Monko were named MAC Women's Doubles Team of the Week, while Monko was named MAC Women's Singles Player of the Week. ROAD WARRIORS The Broncos are 5-2 away from home so far this season. The only two losses came courtesy of the Big 10, which dropped games at Indiana and Michigan State. WMU is also 2-0 in neutral court games. ON THE HORIZON Western Michigan will take next week off before opening MAC play in Toledo on Saturday, March 16 at 1 p.m.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wmubroncos.com/news/2024/3/1/womens-tennis-heads-to-arizona.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos