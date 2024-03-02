SDSU swept during Purple & Gold Challenge





Next game: vs. Louisiana Tech 2-3-2024 | 2:30 PM CT (12:30 PM PT) Mar 02 (Sat) / 2:30pm CT (12:30pm PT) vs Louisiana Technology BATON ROUGE, La. — The San Diego State softball team dropped a pair of games on the first day of the Purple & Gold Challenge Friday at Tiger Park. The Aztecs (8-8), who receive votes in both national polls, first lost to McNeese 5-4 on a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh inning before falling to host No. 4/5 LSU, 9-1, in six innings in the nightcap. In the opener, SDSU led 4-2 entering the final inning, but the Cowgirls (12-4) scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to rally past San Diego State. With one out, McNeese loaded the bases off San Diego State's reliever Dee Dee Hernandez on a single, walk and hit batter. Crislyne Moreno followed with a single to center field to tie the game at 2-2. Cece Cellura , who started the game in the circle for the Aztecs, re-entered the game and got Corine Poncho to fly to center field, but allowed a Cowgirl runner to reach third base on a wild pitch. Alexix Dibbley ended the game with a single through the left side. Katie Goldberg put SDSU ahead with a two-run homer in the top of the second inning. It was her first home run at San Diego State. McNeese answered in the bottom of the second with a two-run homer by Rylie Bouvier. In the third, Kate Yellen doubled Julie Holcomb for another Aztec run. SDSU took a 4-2 lead in the fifth then MacBarbaras sacrificial fly gilded Lala Macario . The score remained 4-2 until the Cowgirl heroics in the seventh. Macario singled, walked, scored a run and stole a base to lead San Diego State, which matched McNeese with seven hits. Hernandez (2-2) took the loss after allowing three runs on three hits and a walk over 2 1/3 innings of relief, striking out one. Cellura started and closed the game for the Aztecs, yielding two runs on four hits and no walks, striking out a career-high six in 4 1/3 innings. In the nightcap, Barbara hit a solo home run in the top of the first inning, but the Tigers (15-0) scored the final nine runs of the game in a 9-1 run-rule victory. SDSU had just two hits against LSU pitcher Sydney Berzon, including a two-out homer by Barbara in the first inning and a two-out single by Macey Keester in the sixth. Kate Farren also reached base when she was hit by a Berzon (5-0) pitch to open the third inning, but Keester followed with a line drive into a double play. Allie Licht took the loss for San Diego State after allowing four runs on four hits and no walks over three innings while striking out one. Cassidy West pitched the final 2 1/3 innings, giving up five runs on eight hits and a walk, and striking out three. The Tigers scored four runs in the third, three in the fifth and two in the sixth. THE NOTE In the second game against No. 4/5 LSU, the Aztecs were ruled for the third time under the third-year head coach Stacey Nuveman Zee . THE COMMENT II In the opener, SDSU's 17-game winning streak was snapped when they took the lead after five innings. STAT OF THE DAY San Diego State also saw its 56-game winning streak snapped in the opener when they took the lead after six innings. NEXT ONE

The Aztecs look to stop a three-game losing streak on Saturday with games against Louisiana Tech (2:30 p.m. CT) and a rematch with No. 4/5 LSU (5 p.m. CT). Game 1: McNeese 5, San Diego State 4 State of San Diego 021 010 0 — 4 7 1

McNeese (12-4) 020 000 3 — 5 7 1

Cellura, Hernandez (5), Cellura (7) and Garcia; Sanders and Philips

W – Sanders, 4-2; L-Hernández, 2-2

HR: San Diego State, Goldberg (1); McNeese, Bouvier (3) Game 2: No. 4/5 LSU 9, San Diego State 1 (6 innings) San Diego State (8-8) 100,000 — 1 2 0

LSU (15-0) 004 032 — 9 12 0

Light, West (4) and Garcia; Berzon and Bergeron

W – Berzon, 5-0; L – Light, 4-3

HR: San Diego State, Barbara (4); LSU, Briggs (1), Bergeron (2)

