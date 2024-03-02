There will be major rule changes coming to college football this year

According to a report from Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sportsthere are some big rule changes coming to college football this year.

The first rule was a long-awaited change, implementing a helmet communication system between player and coach. Signals can be sent directly from headsets to the field instead of using signage or another communication method.

The second rule change brings another difference that will make the college game more like the NFL, with players and coaches now able to use tablets on the sidelines to break down the game and see what happened.

Finally, the biggest change of all is the expected implementation of a two-minute warning. In the NFL, the game clock stops in the last two minutes of the first half and fourth quarter, effectively giving teams an extra timeout at the most critical moments of the game with respect to the clock.

The changes are expected to be finalized in a decision by the NCAA Football Rules Community on Friday, according to Dellenger.

It's safe to say that college football will look a little different in 2024 as things continue to evolve.

Michael Brauner is a senior sports analyst and contributing writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter@MBraunerWNSP