Women's Tennis Beats No. 8 USC 5-2





THE ANGELS The UCLA women's tennis team earned its second top-10 win of the season Friday afternoon, defeating eighth-ranked USC 5-2 in a non-conference rivalry match at the Los Angeles Tennis Center. The UCLA women's tennis team earned its second top-10 win of the season Friday afternoon, defeating eighth-ranked USC 5-2 in a non-conference rivalry match at the Los Angeles Tennis Center. Each of the Bruins' top three singles players Tian Fangran , Kimmi Hance And Bianca Fernandez was victorious against an enemy from the top 60. Tian took the overall victory. Ahmani Guichard also prevailed for UCLA (5-3), completing a two-win day. The Trojans (7-4) got on the board thanks to singles performances from Eryn Cayetano and Naomi Cheong. Playing together for the first time, Hance and Anne-Christine Lutkemeyer defeated Lily Fairclough and McKenna Koenig 6-2 on Court 2 to put the Bruins on the right foot in doubles. While the top court match was still in progress, Court 3 went to a tiebreaker. There, Guichard and Sasha Vagramov outlasted the 29th-ranked pair of Parker Fry and Grace Piper for a 7-6 (6) clincher. Guichard is 14-1 overall and winner of 12 in a row on the doubles courts. Guichard and Vagramov have won the doubles point in each of the past two matches, their first two appearances as a tandem. UCLA managed to take four first sets. Guichard didn't give up in the second on Court 6 and rolled to a 6-3, 6-0 win over Fairclough. The singles win was Guichard's team-high 11th of the season. The Trojans responded quickly, however, as No. 90 Cayetano defeated Lutkemeyer 6-3, 6-4 on Court 4 and Naomi Cheong defeated No. 124 Wagle 6-3, 6-2 on Court 5 shortly after to tie the score to take. With the focus shifting to LATC's stadium fields, No. 87 Fernandez and Tian both closed in on victory. First to finish was Fernandez, who held off No. 43 Piper in a first-set tiebreaker before sealing a 7-6(5), 6-2 victory. Fernandez is now 5-2 against nationally ranked singles players and the result represented Piper's first loss in nine dual-match singles attempts. Tian sealed the deal moments later on Court 1, breaking Snow Han's serve at 60 for the final game to secure a 6-2, 6-4 win. Tian has won three games in a row, winning each of the past two games. Hance tacked the final point onto the Bruins' total, winning the only three-set match of the day by a margin of 6-4, 1-6, 6-1 against No. 24 Emma Charney on Court 2. Hance's previous best ranked win faced the No. 30 player in 2022. UCLA will begin Pac-12 play when it next hits the court on Friday, March 8. The Bruins welcome Washington State to LATC for a 1:30 PM PT start. Tennis match results

USC vs. UCLA

1-3-2024 in Los Angeles, CA

(Los Angeles Tennis Center) #36 UCLA 5, #8 USC 2 Singles competition

1. Tian Fangran (UCLA) final #60 Snowman (USC) 6-2, 6-4

2. Kimmi Hance (UCLA) final #24 Emma Charney (USC) 6-4, 1-6, 6-1

3. #87 Bianca Fernandez (UCLA) final #43 Grace Piper (USC) 7-6 (7-5), 6-2

4. #90 Eryn Cayetano (USC) def. Anne-Christine Lutkemeyer (UCLA) 6-3, 6-4

5. Naomi Cheong (USC) def. #124 Elise Wagle (UCLA) 6-3, 6-2

6. Ahmani Guichard (UCLA) final Lily Fairclough (USC) 6-3, 6-0 Doubles competition 1. Tian Fangran / Elise Wagle (UCLA) vs. #8 Eryn Cayetano/Emma Charney (USC) 5-6, unfinished

2. Kimmi Hance / Anne-Christine Lutkemeyer (UCLA) final Lily Fairclough/McKenna Koenig (USC) 6-2

3. Ahmani Guichard / Sasha Vagramov (UCLA) final #29 Parker Fry/Grace Piper (USC) 7-6 (8-6) Match Notes:

USC 7-4; National Ranking #8

UCLA 5-3; National ranking #36

Order of finish: Doubles (2,3); Singles (6,4,5,3,1,2)

