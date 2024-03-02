Colgate Womens Hockey Secures ECAC Regular Season Title – The Colgate Maroon-News

Colgate Athletics / Olivia Hokanson

The Colgate University women's hockey team secured the 2023-2024 ECAC regular season championship for the first time in three years. The Raiders finished the regular season with one overall record of 27-6-1 and an 18-4-0 conference record. After the 6-0 win over Brown University on February 17, the Raiders emerged victorious No. 1 seed in the playoffs and a bye to the ECAC quarterfinals.

Colgate's performance this season was nothing short of great. Here are some notable highlights from the season and exclusive insight from the players on how they plan to advance to the ECAC Championship on March 9.

Colgate proved to be an offensive powerhouse in the regular season by scoring 102 goals in the conference games is ahead of second place in the ECAC, Cornell University, with 81 goals. Their impressive statistics are noted outside the ECAC, which is also occupied second place in the NCAA for goals this season. The Raiders also ranked second in the ECAC only in goals against 44 goals conceded this regular season. With a lethal combination of top-notch defense and superior scoring, the Colgate women's hockey team enters the postseason as one of the top contenders for the national title. Heading into the playoffs, they are ranked fifth in the country ESPN and fourth on USCHO.

The women's hockey team is also there first in the country for power play goals. They scored 35.6% of their power play opportunities, a blistering pace that speaks to their consistency and power play strength. Colgate holds the second place represents power play percentage followed closely by the University of Minnesota Gophers in first place.

The season brought many notable wins that helped the team secure first place in the standings. On January 12, Colgate defeated Cornell on the road for the first time since 2009, breaking the decade-long streak. The 6-3 victory swept the series at home with a 3-0 win over Cornell.

Their home victory against No. 2 Ohio State University proved to be one of the most exciting moments of the season. Freshman forward Emma Pais scored the winning goal in her first career game with just 39 seconds left. Pai's first goal of her Colgate career sealed the victory 3-2 win over Ohio State. Pai's achievements earned her the HCA Rookie of the Year Watchlist, HCA Rookie of the Month (January 2024), ECAC Rookie of the Month (January 2024) and three-time ECAC Rookie of the Week.

Pais showed enthusiasm to continue her stellar rookie season performance into the playoffs.

The team enters the play-offs with great enthusiasm. We've been looking forward to the playoffs all year, Pais said.

The rookie class has no shortage of talent, including freshman forward Madeline Palumbo. Palumbo, a native of Ontario, CA, recorded six goals and 13 assists and is also on the HCA Rookie of the Year Watchlist. The star player spoke about the essential characteristics that give this team their success.

We have so much talent and great leadership this year, Palumbo said. As a first-year player, it was great to learn from the experience we have with our seniors.

The players spoke about the team's strong leadership and talent this season. Palumbo went on to share how they developed their remarkable talents.

Being consistent and ready to work every day has helped us. Everyone constantly wants to get better and we all push each other, Palumbo said.

A small liberal arts college in Hamilton, NY, is home to one of the best women's hockey teams in the country. Is the close-knit rural environment the secret ingredient? Comments from the players seem to support this conclusion.

“We have such a close-knit team,” Palumbo said. There is a great atmosphere both on and off the ice.

The Colgate women's hockey team has a chance to make history by winning the regular season, winning the ECAC Championship for the fourth straight year and bringing home a national championship.

Sophomore forward Tessa Holk expressed her confidence in the team.

“I believe we all know what we are capable of, and it's a pretty amazing feeling,” Holk said.

The Raiders will compete in a best-of-three quarterfinal series against Brown. The series starts on Friday, March 1 at home at 3:00 PM with the second match following the next day at 2:00 PM. Fans can support the team by watching the games on ESPN+ or attending in person at the Class of 1965 Arena.