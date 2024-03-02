CSUF rates for student associations and childcare centers will increase | News





Associated Students voted to increase tuition for better employee wages at the Titan Student Union and Childrens Center at Cal State Fullerton during their board meeting last Tuesday. Wages for some student unions, including Titan Bowl & Billiards attendants, crew assistants and ticket sales staff, will increase by $1.50, raising their pay from minimum wage to $17.50 per hour. The increase in fees that the board discussed is intended for the 2024-2025 financial year. The current pay rate for fraternity employees is $16 per hour. In addition, the board's recommendation includes a 2% rate increase for full-time families using the Childrens Center, whose care is available only to children at or below preschool age. According to the resolution, the Childrens Center faces several fiscal hurdles and reimbursements are being increased to offset minimum wage increases, inflation and the loss of other financial subsidies the center previously received from the university. Kathleen Postal, ASI's chief financial officer, said that despite the rate increases, budget changes are being carefully taken into account. We keep it very low, because our goal is to improve the well-being of students. That's why we offer these things in our facilities, Postal said. ASI will submit their proposed approvals for the rate increase to the Finance Committee for full approval in March. The ASI Board of Directors oversees the operating budget for both the Titan Student Union and the Childrens Center and may propose rate increases to the ASI Finance Committee for approval. Operating costs are typically allocated to staff wages, facility rentals, and maintenance for both the TSU and the Childrens Center. Student association costs that could increase include room rental rates, use of the esports lounge and other games. In order to use the esports lounge as part of an event, which opened in 2023 and was previously free, the suggested rate will increase to $5 per hour for students and teachers and $6.75 for other community members. For individual use, the proposal increases the fee from $1.15 to $5 for students. Additionally, the board approved combining fees for shuffleboard, table tennis and foosball events into one category, rather than keeping them separate. The suggested cost to use all three games is $6 per hour for students and teachers and $8.25 for other community members. The daily rate for individual game use remains $2 for students and teachers and $3.50 for other community members.

