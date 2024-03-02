Southern Illinois Salukis – Official Athletics Website





CARBONDALE, Ill. Easton Dermody pitched four shutout innings of relief and Hesston Gray drove in five runs with a pair of home runs as Southern Illinois baseball pulled away to win the series opener against Appalachian State, 7-5, Friday night at Itchy Jones Stadium. pitched four shutout innings of relief anddrove in five runs with a pair of home runs as Southern Illinois baseball pulled away to win the series opener against Appalachian State, 7-5, Friday night at Itchy Jones Stadium. Trailing 5-0 in the fifth inning, the Salukis (6-3) put together a two-hit inning, including a three-run home run off the bat of Gray, his first of the season, to get the Salukis on the board to stand. With two outs against Southern Illinois in the seventh, Gray would blast a two-run shot to left field on his second home run of the game to tie the game. After the first two batters hit the Mountaineers in the top of the eighth, Dermody would come back and record three straight outs to end the threat. The Salukis put together another strong inning in the eighth that would make the difference in the ballgame. Jordan Bach previously picked up a one-out single Steven Loden went down the line to left for an RBI double that gave the Salukis a 6-5 lead. The Salukis would then get insurance Matthew Vallee beat out an infield single and Loden came around to score from second. App State (7-2) made things interesting in the ninth with two runners on base before Dermody (1-0) got the final punchout from one of his six to end the game and earn the victory. The Salukis got 4.2 innings of Aidan Foeller . The righthander struckout nine of the 27 batters he faced. Vallee followed the Saluki attack with three of the team's eight hits. Gray went 2-for-3 with five RBIs. App State starter Bradley Wilson recorded six complete strikeouts and five while allowing three runs. Austin St. Laurent and Drew Holderbach finished with two goals each to lead the Mountaineers. NEXT ONE The Salukis and Mountaineers will continue their series Saturday at Itchy Jones Stadium, with first pitch set for 2 p.m. FOLLOW THE SALUKIS Stay up to date with the latest news and information about the Salukis by following the team on Twitter at @SIU_Baseballon Facebook at Facebook.com/SalukiBaseballand on Instagram at @SIU_Baseball. Fans can also download the “Salukis” mobile app on theApp StoreorGoogle Play Store.

