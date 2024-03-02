Meet Indian cricket's 17th man, son of an influential father and outsider in dressing room | Cricket news





There is an intriguing thread in the recent Instagram outburst at the end of the Ranji season by those who have fallen from grace Indian batsman Hanuma Vihari. It is where he alleges political interference in cricket matters and vows never to appear for Andhra again. Here's how it goes: I was the captain in the first match against Bengal. During that match I shouted at (sic) the 17th player and he complained to his father (who is a politician). His father in turn asked the association to take action against me.

The story goes that Vihari had to quit his captaincy as the 17th player's father, a YSR Congress corporator, allegedly got his way. The said episode, besides kicking off a cricket investigation and political bickering in Andhra, also turns the spotlight on the dark corner of the dressing room where the non-playing, non-drink carrying extras are housed – the mysterious 17th players of the Indian domestic circuit . .

Ranji Trophy 2023/24 pic.twitter.com/PXHNG487BQ — Hanuma Vihari (@Hanumavihari) February 26, 2024 In a sport that requires 11 players on the field, and about 15 on a team, fielding the extra extras is not always a stopgap measure devised by an overly cautious administrator. In most cases, giving unwanted, unsolicited extra hands to the team is a devious act by a compromised administrator. The profiling of the Ranji Trophy's 17th player gives an idea of ​​the rot in the selection process and also explains the complexities of running cricket's state units. In most cases, these 'special extras' are sons of influential and indulgent fathers. They are a little apologetic when they are in the company of those who have rightly earned their first-class caps, because deep down they know they don't deserve to be there. Viewed with suspicion, they are the uninvolved outsiders of the team. The most talked about 17th player in Indian cricket is undoubtedly Tejashwi Yadav, the son of Laloo and the current Prime Minister candidate of Bihar. The one-time cricketer has a track record of spending quality time in dugouts of both Team India and IPL. This was the time when his father was the Minister for Railways and also a member of the BCCI. As a junior, Tejashwi was part of a special group of five junior cricketers who participated with the main Indian team in the 2008 U-19 World Cup in Malaysia. The official explanation was that the five were on an international exposure trip. It was the first time that the Indian administration took such an initiative and subsequently it was stopped. He later warmed the bench of IPL side Delhi Daredevils for almost five years without playing a single match. It was the time when Delhi would trade for the likes of Gautam Gambhir, Daniel Vettori, Tillakaratne Dilshan and AB de Villiers, but their faith in their 17th player remained unwavering. Pakistan has a name for such invaders on the cricket field. They are called Parchis – which literally means 'pieces of paper'. The reference is to the recommendation note, bearing the name of an undeserving cricketer, which the selectors take to the meeting and insist on their inclusion. India also shares this tradition. An old hand associated with cricket in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh gives an idea of ​​those who have the power to pull the strings from the background. The usual callers are politicians pushing for someone from their neighborhood, a mafia don who thinks his relative is the next Tendulkar, a bureaucrat with unreasonable faith in his son's bowling skills, a former player using his old contacts to sell his sense, or a businessman ready to finance his child's sporting dream. Sometimes it's impossible to ignore these calls, he says, explaining how deals get stuck and the terms of consideration are negotiated. However, over the years, the cunning administrators of state units have found a way to serve the influencers without undermining the strength of the playing XI. They made the captains and coaches understand that they could pick the best 12 or 13 of their choice and be blind to the rest of the squad who had non-merit quota spots. This led to strange situations. Like this time, back in the day, when the Uttar Pradesh dressing room suddenly had a police officer. At first everyone thought he was part of security or something, but he was bhaari shifarishi (highly recommended) player. He even played a game, a former player recalled. This trend has even reached the IPL, where franchise teams with corporate structures are believed to be keen to operate on the principle of meritocracy. But since team owners have different business interests, they too could not put down the phones of babus and politicians. They also found a middle ground. A close examination of the traveling party reveals a small group of players in team jerseys with official kit bags who never get a match but are used as net bowlers. Some 17th players are ambitious. Once in the jumbo team, a few manage to make more calls to get into the playing XI. A former domestic team captain says there is generally a mad scramble between 'special extras' to get into the team for matches against weak sides. If the match is against a team from the North East, these extra players will want to be involved, he says. A few seasons ago, Bihar made eight changes for a match against Arunachal Pradesh. It was the year when 62 players represented the state and selectors complained about receiving regular requests to accommodate family members of bureaucrats, politicians and businessmen. In a bizarre incident last season, a 17th man was told a night before the match that he would be in the playing XI due to a spate of injuries in the team. To everyone's surprise, he declined, saying he wasn't mentally ready. He knew the match would take place on an adjacent court with bounce. So the restraint. Before I knew it, the politicians who had pushed for his inclusion were calling and begging him not to play because it would jeopardize his career, says a domestic regular. Things seem easy for people with influential fathers and godfathers on speed dial. They can choose their game and become first-class cricketers without effort and talent. But it's not all rosy. They can be part of a euphoric locker room, but can't share the adrenaline rush of their friends. They can wear the team jersey, but are not allowed to belong to the boys. They also don't understand the ethos of Kipling's famous jungle law: the strength of the pack is the wolf, and the strength of the wolf is the pack. What's worse than being lonely while playing a team sport. Send feedback to [email protected]

