Sports
College football proposes helmet communications after Michigan scandal
Little by little, college football is moving closer to mirroring its professional counterpart in operation and structure, with the latest change coming in the wake of Michigan football drama during the 2023 season.
The proposed change would add helmet communication between player and coach to college football, eliminating the use of signs from the sideline to the huddle using signs.
Other major changes include adding tablets to the sidelines to watch game film live, as well as a two-minute warning, the The NCAA announced this on Friday. The rule changes could be approved by the NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel on April 18 to take effect in 2024.
NFL DRAFT:Michigan's JJ McCarthy should be every NFL GM's “dream quarterback.”
The helmet communications system would mirror the system used by the NFL, where one player on offense and one player on defense would have a listening device in their helmet, allowing them to receive play calls directly from a coach, eliminating the use of relaying calls through the NFL will be eliminated. drawing from the sidelines. Communications would be turned off with 15 seconds left on the play clock or when the ball is snapped, whichever comes first.
“The use of technology has been on the committee's agenda for several years, and the time is right to introduce it to NCAA football,” said committee co-chair and Big Ten Conference vice president of football administration AJ Edds in a speech. rack. “FBS conferences are working together to ensure consistent application and work out the details of the technical requirements for implementation.”
The push to add helmet communications began in late October, after Michigan was accused of having an extensive sign-stealing system. News of the Michigan sign-stealing scandal emerged in late October, midway through the regular season of the Wolverines' national championship run. Michigan remains under investigation for a robust sign-stealing operation led by then-employee Connor Stalions, who allegedly paid individuals to go to prospective opponents' games and left their coaches' signs on the sidelines to film to use for Michigan's advantage in later games. .
The Wolverines vehemently denied the allegations, but former head coach Jim Harbaugh was suspended by the Big Ten for the final three games of the regular season for violating the conference's sportsmanship policy. Michigan initially filed a temporary restraining order against the suspension, but ultimately dropped the case the day before it went to trial. After Michigan won the national title, NCAA President Charlie Baker said Michigan's victory was “fair and square.”
HOW IT HAPPENED:Connor Stalion's ride derailed his Michigan dream and a sign-stealing scandal
The proposed change would hopefully prevent a similar sign-stealing scandal from unfolding by allowing direct communication from coaches to players through the helmet. The communications system was allowed to be used in bowl games this season to test out the technology, but was not allowed to be used during the College Football Playoffs.
The NFL has used helmet communications for offensive players since 1994 since 2008 on both sides of the ball. Players who have the radio in their helmet at the NFL level are distinguished by a green dot on their helmet.
The other changes would change the look of a college game. The use of electronic tablets would be allowed on the sidelines and in the locker room at halftime to break down video, similar to how the NFL operates now. Teams would be able to have up to 18 tablets on the sidelines, which could be used by all team personnel and would not be allowed to be connected to other devices.
TRENDING:NFL combine offers an uncomfortable reminder: Michigan football in 2023 was one of a kind
The two-minute timeout would mirror the NFL's two-minute warning at the end of each half. The goal, the NCAA said, is to synchronize all timing rules, such as a 10-second runoff and clock stops on first downs at the end of halves.
“The two-minute timeout allows all end-of-half and end-of-match timing rules to be simplified and synchronized with this timeout,” Secretary Rules Editor Steve Shaw said in a statement. “This will also help broadcast partners avoid back-to-back media timeouts.”
