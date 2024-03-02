Tennessee men's tennis dominates Georgia in SEC opener | Tennis





The No. 5 Tennessee men's tennis team took on the Georgia Bulldogs at the Goodfriend Tennis Center on Friday and continued their winning ways at home. The Vols took home a 6-1 win. In doubles, the Bulldogs (4-5) got off to a hot start by leading all three sets early, but Tennessee (12-3) came back to take the victory 6-4 on Court 2 with the hot duo of Shunsuke Mitsui and Filip Pieczonka. Well, we always talk about starts and we've been working on it, head coach Chris Woodruff said. We tried to simulate the start in practice. The Vols also returned to Court 1, where Johannus Monday and Angel Diaz defeated Thomas Paulsell and Freddy Blaydes 6-4. Monday and Diaz have been especially important pieces to the Vols' success on the court this season. In singles, the Vols got off to a much better start, unaffected by slow doubles matches. Hot starts in singles have been a theme for the Vols this season. Pieczonka was the first to get on the board for the Vols, winning his set 6-3, followed by Mitsui who also got on the board early and won his set, 7-5. Pieczonka continued his dominant play and was the first to get a point for the Vols after winning two sets, 6-1 and 6-2. Filip Apltauer was next on the board for Tennessee as he also won in straight sets, 6-4, 6-0. It feels very good because since the beginning of the year I have had a lot of unfinished matches, Alptauer said. Some I was in the lead and some I was losing, but it was often left unfinished. So I'm happy that I finally made it and that I definitely finished the match. Finally, Monday continued his winning ways by winning his match in straight sets, 6-2, 6-3. The matches led to a dominant 3-0 victory for the Vols in singles play. The SEC will once again be one of the premier conferences in the country this season and the Vols are starting the SEC slate on a high note. Well, I mean, there's a lot of importance to our schedule because it's one of the best schedules in the country, Woodruff said. I think most coaches will tell you that the conference is very important because the conference takes the next step for the postseason. So we were grateful that we were on our way to a victory. The Vols are now 12-3 and 1-0 in SEC conference play. Tennessee next takes on the Arkansas Razorbacks on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET in Knoxville.

