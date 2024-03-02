MSU hockey beats Wisconsin 5-2 to win the program's first Big Ten title

MADISON, Wis. Behind senior Reed Lebster's game-clinching third-period goal and freshman Trey Augustine's 44-save performance, Michigan State skated away with a 5-2 victory over Wisconsin on Friday night to capture the program's first Big Ten title. first conference title in 23 years.

“I'm proud of our guys, and with this group we've played some really good teams,” MSU coach Adam Nightingale said. “When you're talking about a regular-season championship, we want to keep playing hockey, but the body of work without a night off in our conference, that's something they'll have for the rest of their lives.”

After Lebster's goal to make it 3-2 MSU with 7:10 remaining, senior forward Jeremy Davidson and sophomore forward Tiernan Shoudy added empty-net goals to seal the victory.

As the final horn sounded, MSU's bench Augustine quickly fell behind the net he protected all night. Augustine's save on a Badgers breakaway chance with eleven minutes to play tied up the game before MSU took the lead four minutes later.

“That urgency and that mentality that we just had to win one game and one period, it took 20 minutes and we did it,” Davidson said. “We have made some huge achievements, but we still have a long season to go and there are still a lot of things we can do.”

MSU has officially locked up the No. 1 seed in the Big Ten tournament and will retire next week while awaiting its semifinal opponent at Munn Ice Arena.

MSU will play Wisconsin again on Saturday night with puck drop at 9:00 PM (Eastern Time).

Here's everything that happened, from our live updates:

Badgers strike early

7:13 PM – Junior defenseman Daniel Laatsch whistles a shot from point through traffic in front of MSU goalie Trey Augustine to give the Badgers a 1-0 lead just 47 seconds into the game.

Levshunov links it to McClellan's blunder

2:32 PM – MSU settled down in the first five minutes after giving up an early goal, and when freshman defenseman Artyom Levshunov reached the zone, he fired a shot that went straight through the glove of Wisconsin goaltender Kyle McClellan.

It's an unusual mistake from McClellan, who boasts a .932 save percentage and a 1.90 goals against average.

First chances with man advantage for both sides

11:11 – Wisconsin defenseman Anthony Kehrer trips MSU forward Tommi Mannisto, leading to the game's first power play.

With six seconds left in the power play, MSU forward Joey Larson commits a hooking minor and the Badgers also earn a power play.

Punishment killings occur on a large scale on both sides

13:11 – Both teams fail to capitalize on the power play as MSU defenseman Maxim Strbak and Wisconsin forward Simon Tassy exchange some pushes in front of the MSU net.

Wisconsin outscored the Spartans 12-4 in the first period.

MSU takes the lead late in the first inning

1:49 – At center ice, two Wisconsin players collided, causing graduating senior Reed Lebster to scoop up the loose puck and create a 2-on-1 break for the Spartans.

Lebster handed it off to senior forward Jeremy Davidson, who fired a one-timer past McClellan to give MSU a 2-1 lead late in the first period.

Shoudy to the sin bin

7:20 PM – Sophomore forward Tiernan Shoudy checked Wisconsin forward Charlie Stramel in the Badgers' offensive zone, leading to a power play opportunity that could carry over to the start of the second period.

Spartans lead 2-1 after the first period

After giving up a goal on the game's first shot, Augustine kept MSU in it and made 18 saves, including big ones on Wisconsin's power-play opportunities.

“We were kind of chasing in that first period,” Augustinus said. “Being able to get out of there in one day, you can't ask for much more, and I just did my job there to give the guys some confidence.”

MSU twice capitalized on two Wisconsin turnovers in the first period while putting seven shots on net.

Entering the second period, MSU has 1:21 to kill in Shoudy's crosscheck penalty.

MSU targets: Levshunov (9) from Larson (16); Shoudy (9) at 5:28. Davidson (9) from Lebster (11) at 6:11 PM.

Second period in progress

3:10 – MSU and Wisconsin are back on the ice for the middle frame, and the Spartans were able to kill the remaining time in Shoudy's minor to get back to full strength.

MSU forward Isaac had a great chance moments later, but his shot went just wide.

Strbak punished for large check

10:29 – Strbak delivered a huge hit to Wisconsin's Mathieu De St. Phalle along the boards in the neutral zone.

After a lengthy evaluation, Strbak is given a severe penalty for boarding without spelling mistakes. Wisconsin heads into a five-minute power play.

Badgers raise the level

12:33 – St. Phalle, who bore the brunt of Strbak's big penalty, takes revenge and tips a point shot from defender Ben Dexheimer past Augustine to tie the game at 2-2.

MSU has just under three minutes left to kill in Strbak's major boarding penalty.

Spartans limit damage to just one

15:57 – Strbak's penalty is completed and St. Phalle's equalizing goal is the only damage. Augustine makes four saves during the man advantage, and the Spartans return to full strength

All tied up by two

MSU and Wisconsin enter the final 20 minutes tied 2-2 on St. Phalle's tying power play goal.

MSU is outscored by the Badgers 34-14 through two periods, while being outscored in the faceoff circle 33-18.

Third period in progress

2:27 – MSU and Wisconsin are back on the ice, both trying to break the deadlock in the final frame. MSU freshman forward Gavin O'Connell almost makes it happen with a 2-on-1 rush, but McClellan makes the save.

Great opportunity for the Spartans

5:25 – Wisconsin's Sawyer Scholl goes to the penalty box for harassing MSU's Tanner Kelly after the whistle. Spartans move to the man advantage and look to take the lead.

Badgers again at full strength for 20 seconds

8:07 – MSU generates a few shots on McClellan, but the most threatening opportunities are blocked as the Badgers manage to kill the Scholl minor.

But Kehrer commits a cutting minor just seconds later and MSU returns to the power play. Augustine makes a huge breakaway save on Tassy midway through the power play to keep the score level.

Lebster puts MSU first

12:50 – Lebster pounced on a loose puck and reached the offensive zone, crashing the net before sliding a shot between McClellan's legs, putting MSU just over seven minutes away from a Big Ten regular season title.

Spartans are getting closer

6:00 PM – MSU is two minutes away from beating Wisconsin in regular regulation. Augustine has 44 saves, and Wisconsin signed McClellan for an extra attacker and used his timeout.

Empty-netters seal the deal

Davidson scored an empty-net goal with just under two minutes to play, his second of the night, and Shoudy added one with 30 seconds to play to ice the game for the Spartans.

