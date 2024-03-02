TCU sweeps conference opener – TCU Athletics





Morgantown, W.Va. The TCU women's tennis team defeated West Virginia 4-0 in Morgantown on Friday night in the first conference match of the season. LEE'S THOUGHTS “Really proud of the girls tonight, they overcame a lot of adversity,” said the head coach Lee Taylor Walker . “We started the game outside and had to go inside on four courts halfway through. West Virginia has a very good team that hasn't lost much, and they had a lot of confidence.” “I thought our girls had a really good week of preparation in training and they really struggled today. They discovered what it takes to win on the road, which involves a lot of discipline, courage and vocal support. Really great team effort tonight and we're excited to go to Cincinnati and prepare for that on Sunday.” THE REPORT The match started on the WVU outdoor courts where all three courts led the Mountaineers before it started to rain. After the match is moved indoors, Yu Chin Tsai And Chiho Mushika took care of business on court one, 6-3 and this season as a pair to 4-2. Jade Otway And Isabel Pascual followed quickly and quickly won 7-5 on court two to move up to 3-1 as a duo. In singles, Pascual quickly defeated Maya Bordereau in straight sets (6-0, 6-1) on court two. The Spaniard is 4-3 in singles this season and 1-1 on court two. Otway remained undefeated in singles this season (5-0) with a direct victory on court one over Love-Star Alexis. The fourth point was up for grabs on several lanes, but that was it Helena Narmont who stepped onto runway five. The junior won her first match on court five this season in straight sets 6-0, 7-5 and moved to 3-1 in the singles. RESULTS

Singles: 1. Jade Otway (TCU) final Love Star Alexis (WVU) 6-1, 7-5

2. Isabel Pascual (TCU) final Maya Bordereau (WVU) 6-0, 6-1

3. Momoko Nagato (WVU) vs. Destine Martins (TCU) 3-6, 7-6 (10-8), 5-6, incomplete

4. Maja Dodik (WVU) vs. Yu Chin Tsai (TCU) 3-6, 6-3, 5-6, incomplete

5. Helena Narmont (TCU) final Ting Pei Chang (WVU) 6-0, 7-5

6. Michaela Kucharova (WVU) vs. Chiho Mushika (TCU) 6-3, 0-1, incomplete

Doubles: 1. Yu Chin Tsai / Chiho Mushika (TCU) final Momoko Nagato/Michaela Kucharova (WVU) 6-3

2. Jade Otway / Isabel Pascual (TCU) final Maja Dodik/Maya Bordereau (WVU) 7-5

3. Ting-Pei Chang/Tatiana Lipatova (WVU) def. Destine Martins /Raquel Caballero (TCU) 7-5 NEXT ONE The Frogs head to Cincinnati, Ohio to take on the Bearcats on Sunday, March 3 at the Western Athletic Club. FOLLOW THE FROGS For more information about TCU Women's Tennis, visit gofrogs.com and follow the team on social media: @TCUWomensTennis onTweet,InstagramAndFacebook.

