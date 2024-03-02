JMU announces full 2024 football schedule

NEW ORLEANS James Madison Athletics, in partnership with the Sun Belt Conference, has unveiled its full 2024 football schedule, featuring 12 games, six at home and six on the road. The Dukes will also host a conference game on Thursday night for the first time in program history.

JMU will compete against four non-conference opponents, which were previously announced, and eight Sun Belt programs.

Home games include Gardner-Webb (September 7), Ball State for Family Weekend (September 28), Coastal Carolina (Thursday, October 10), Southern Miss for Homecoming (October 26), Georgia State (November 9) and Marshall (November 30 ). Road trips include Charlotte (August 31), North Carolina (September 21), ULM (October 5), Georgia Southern (October 19), Old Dominion (November 16) and App State (November 23).

The Dukes open the 2024 season on Saturday, August 31 when they travel to the Queen City to take on Charlotte in the American Athletic Conference. It will be the third meeting of all time, as JMU is 2-0 in games played while both teams played in the FCS.

The following week, on Saturday, September 7, JMU opens its home game against a new foe in Gardner-Webb of the Big South Conference. It also marks Hall of Fame Weekend at JMU, in which former head football coach Mickey Matthews and his 2004 national championship team will be inducted into the JMU Athletics Hall of Fame the night before, September 6.

After an open weekend, JMU returns to the Tar Heel State on Saturday, September 21, when it plays North Carolina in Chapel Hill. It will be the fourth time the teams have met on the playing field and the first since 2016.

JMU closes out the month on Saturday, September 28 with the Family Weekend game against Ball State of the Mid-American Conference. It is only the second time the teams have met and the first since 1997.

The Dukes open Sun Belt play on Saturday, Oct. 5 when they travel to Monroe, La. travel to compete against ULM for the first time. It is also JMU's second-ever trip to Louisiana and its first since 1996, when it faced McNeese State.

JMU has a short week before its first conference home game when it hosts Coastal Carolina under the lights at Bridgeforth Stadium in a national game on the ESPN Networks on Thursday, Oct. 10. JMU is 3-1 all-time against CCU, and its two largest margins of victory against an FBS foe have come against the Chanticleers in each of the past two seasons.

Information regarding the impact on campus operations for a Thursday night game will be shared by campus later in the spring when game time is announced.

JMU hits the road the following week, traveling to Statesboro, Georgia, to face Georgia Southern on Saturday, October 19. The Dukes look to win for the first time in their six trips to Southern. JMU won at home last season, but GS still leads the series 8-2.

Homecoming Weekend takes place the last weekend of October, when JMU welcomes Western Division opponent Southern Miss to town for an opening match on Saturday, October 26.

The Dukes will take their second bye week on the weekend of November 2 before returning to action on Saturday, November 9 when they host Georgia State. JMU is 3-0 all-time against GSU and 2-0 in games played in Harrisonburg.

Back-to-back road games await JMU in the coming weeks as it travels to state rival Old Dominion on Saturday, November 16 in a series tied at 2-2 and as part of the TowneBank Royal Rivalry Challenge. JMU has won both meetings with the Monarchs since joining the SBC.

The following weekend, JMU heads to Boone, NC, to clash with App State on Saturday, November 23. The teams each have a Sun Belt road win since becoming conference foes, and App leads the all-time series 13-5, including 7-3 at Kidd Brewer Stadium.

JMU concludes the regular season on Saturday, Nov. 30, when it hosts Marshall in Bridgeforth for Senior Day. The Dukes got their first win in four tries last season in a 20-9 victory over Marshall.

The 2024 Hercules Tires Sun Belt Conference football championship game will be held on Saturday, December 7 on a campus site.

Season ticket renewals for the 2024 season are now on sale at JMUTickets.com until the May 15 priority deadline. Fans can also call 540-568-3853 or visit the JMU Athletics Ticket Office in the Atlantic Union Bank Center for all season ticket orders.

Game times and television information for JMU's first two games and the Oct. 10 midweek game will be announced by ESPN in late May. All other remaining kickoff times will be announced by the Sun Belt and ESPN on Monday, 12 days prior to each game.