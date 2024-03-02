Gophers men's hockey beat Michigan 6-2 to finish third in the Big Ten

One of the items on coach Bob Motzko's wish list for the Gophers men's hockey team for the final series of the regular season against Michigan was to get Minnesota's power play going. After all, the Gophers entered Friday's series opener with a drought of six straight games without a power-play goal, going 0-for-11 in those games.

Remember, the itch came after the Gophers scored three times with the man advantage in the second period of a 6-2 win over the Wolverines before 9,854 at 3M Arena in Mariucci. In addition, Minnesota took third place in the Big Ten and will host sixth-place Penn State next weekend in the best-of-three first round of the conference playoffs.

“I hope this is a sign and not an aberration because we have to get our power game going if we want to do anything in the playoffs,” Motzko said. “We were close and that was great tonight.”

Jaxon Nelson scored a hat trick and Oliver Moore scored two goals, both on the power play, for the Gophers (20-8-5, 13-6-4 Big Ten, 40 points). Bryce Brodzinski provided three assists and goalkeeper Justen Close made 19 saves.

'We've had a bit of a cold snap [on the power play]“but getting it going will be a huge step forward for our team,” said Moore, a freshman who has scored nine goals this season.” You can see what it can do to increase momentum in a hockey game.

Rutger McGroarty and Garrett Schifsky scored for Michigan (17-13-3, 10-11-2, 34 points).

A back-and-forth first period ended with Michigan making it 2-2 on Schifsky's goal with 43 seconds left as the Gophers showed the rust of inactivity last weekend.

“We found our competition in the second and third,” Nelson said.

Have they ever.

The Gophers took a 3-2 lead at 8:16 of the second on a power play. Moore fired a shot from an acute angle from just above the goal line, between the legs of goalkeeper Jake Barczewski.

“I've looked [Toronto’s Auston] Matthews is doing it a few times this year,” Moore said of the NHL goal scorer. 'Throw it at his feet. It's a smart play. It can pop out for a rebound or go in like it did.”

Nelson made it 4-2 on the power play when Gophers freshman defenseman Sam Rinzel blasted a shot off the end boards, and Nelson, operating in the right corner, jumped on the puck and fired it past Barczewski out of position at 14. :30.

When asked if Rinzel tried to pass him the puck on the play, Nelson replied with a smile, “I don't think so, but maybe we'll say it was.”

Moore struck again on the power play at 17:07 of the second for a 5-2 lead, poking the puck past Barczewski on the side of the net.

From then on it was a race to see who would get a hat trick: Moore or Nelson. It went to Nelson, who scored on a breakaway at 10:51 of the third.

Hats rained down and Nelson, a fifth-year senior, said it was his first hat trick since his high school days in Luverne, Minnesota.

“The building shook,” he said, “and it was a lot of fun.”