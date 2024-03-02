Athletes need to think and plan for life after sports Funke Oshonaike

… regrets the exclusion of Ghana AG

… Reveals fitness secret at age 49

In this interview with ADEKUNLE SALAMI, table tennis legend Funke Oshonaike spoke, among other things, about her exclusion from the player list for the upcoming African Games. Fragments:

How are you juggling your career and your new love, nursing school?

Going to school in particular was not that easy for me. I have to learn more, I have to do more, but what can I say? It's been hard, but I'm getting better every day. When I started, I asked myself if I actually wanted to go into nursing and yes, I do. I learn a lot of medicine words, things and things related to doctors, a lot of things that I need to learn. I never really liked biology when I was in school and I never really liked anatomy or physiology, and I do all that now. The funny thing is, it's not even in English. I have to do everything in German. It wasn't easy, but honestly I'm very proud of myself and I'm improving every day.

Give us the update on the young players you coach?

I enjoy training them. They listen to me. They want to use my experience. What I'm doing here is good. I love that some of them are so sweet. I love table tennis, so when I see young people who want to play table tennis, especially the talented ones, I share my experience. These days I haven't been able to do much because of my league play and my school. It's been hard, but the little I can do for them, I still do.

Your kids are big boys now and aren't following your steps as an athlete, how are they doing?

My children, my boys, my joy and happiness. They don't like sports. They only do that at school. When they were younger, there was no one to take them to sports after school. I was traveling around and their father isn't really into sports either. I don't blame them. I'm trying my best. I take them for sports activities even though I remember when they were babies and I took them everywhere to every game because I couldn't leave them at home with their dad. My firstborn came with me to Athens. My second born came to Algeria and the world championship. They have seen table tennis, but unfortunately they do not like table tennis and do not like sports. They are very brilliant at school and that is important. I'm proud of them, they're good and I haven't heard anything negative about them at school. They are cultured and very respectful. They are so brilliant at school and that makes me proud. I guess you can't have everything.

You weren't at the World Cup, are you going to the African Games?

I didn't go for it. I saw the list of players invited to the World Cup, but unfortunately I think it's the same problem; funds. From what I heard, NTTF didn't get enough money and they were able to go with three men and women and one coach. We still need to talk about funds and it is a big problem for sports in Nigeria. I'm happy that NTTF was able to bring at least six players and one coach to the league. At least we didn't miss the match and that makes me happy.

It seems like you've been having some trouble with the Table Tennis Federation officials lately… tell us about it…

I thought I would go for the African Games. At the last African Championships in Tunisia last year I was part of the Team Event in which we came second. I won the gold medal in doubles with Fatima and came second in mixed doubles. Unfortunately we did not win the tickets for the Olympic Games, Paris 2024. It was very painful. It was close and we didn't make it. I have prepared myself for the African Games. Unfortunately, the new coach, Segun Toriola, called me last Thursday and said that the NTTF told him that they would not take me to Ghana for the African Games because the ministry of sports told him that they had to drop me and look go to young players. What does that mean? Why would the ministry have problems with me? It's almost like what happened to me last year: it was too late to put this right at the Commonwealth Games. I was sad when I heard that. I wept bitterly.

I made some contacts and called some of my friends, but they didn't mention any names. Last year there was a name. After my findings I was told that such a thing did not exist. It was actually NTTF that removed my name and I am shocked that the people I trusted to take care of me are the ones who removed my name and I don't know why they are using the ministry to lie to me. I really don't understand. I'm still in shock. They may say I'm getting older, but if you know table tennis, you know age has nothing to do with it. Even if they want to hire younger players, they can't buy my experience. They should take old players and join new players like they did for me when I was younger. When I went to Tunisia I had to buy my own ticket because they didn't have enough money. I told them that I was in school and that every cent is important to me because I don't have much. I sponsor myself at school. Even though I had to talk to some people to help me and they told me to wait. I'm still waiting and it hasn't been easy. I got my own tickets and they told me they would give me my money back. To date I have not received a refund for the ticket and fees.

These African Games would be my last and they should have just respected me. I was supposed to have exams in March and I told them at school that they had to postpone my practical exams and now this news. Well, I'm glad I can at least take my exam. My nursing school is my future and I am glad my life is not in the hands of these people. I have a better future. It's already a shame that many people will say Funke, why can't you come home with all the experience you have to come and train the youths, how do they expect me to come to Nigeria and train the youths with all these ogas who Don't want the best for the sport? It's not fair at all. They did their own work. I am a Christian and whom God has blessed, no one can curse. I wish all the table tennis players going to the African Games the best. I've moved on.

How do you stay fit and play at the top level at the age of 49?

At 49 I'm playing at the top level, so I'm old school. I do not drink. I check what I eat and I check myself immediately. I can see that I'm gaining a few pounds. I have to get back to my weight. I go to the gym, I carry weight. I do a lot of crazy things. I try to go to bed early as much as possible. In nursing school, during my practicums, if I have morning shifts, I wake up at 4 a.m., so I try to go to bed at 8 p.m. or 9 p.m. at the most, because I try to get six to seven hours of sleep as much as possible. I like to sleep eight hours, but that's not possible. I also play a lot of table tennis because I have to play matches. I hate to lose. When I lose, even at my age, I still feel very sad. Apart from that, I'm very emotional. When you hurt me, I cry. If we talk about it, I will forgive you immediately. I am going on. When I see people who are not happy, I try to make them happy. That's what makes me suitable. I watch what I eat, I exercise a lot and control what I drink, I don't drink alcohol, I don't smoke, I make sure I get enough sleep. I drink a lot of water, tea, I don't take caffeine. I try to run from things that are not healthy. I think that's what makes me healthy and looking a little younger than my age.

Your advice for Team Nigeria athletes in general…

To all the aspiring athletes of Nigeria; table tennis, lawn tennis, athletes, football, handball, basketball, badminton don't forget life after sports. Remember that you can get hurt at any time, you never know what can happen. As long as you are still good, don't forget your education. Sports aren't forever. Think about what you can do after exercise. If you make a lot of money now, save. It's very important.

You have attended seven Olympic Games and more than fifteen African Games, you must find satisfaction in your career…

any regrets in Nigerian colors? God has been so good to me. Seven-time Olympian, multiple African champion and the last Nigerian woman to win the African table tennis championship. I was able to do that with Nigeria and I hope that one day Nigerians will be able to break the yoke of the Egyptians and one day a woman will win the African Championship. I can't wait for that day. I am very satisfied with my life and I am the only woman in the table tennis and Africa world who has gone to the Olympics seven times. It's a record that many people will work to fulfill. I am grateful to God. Maybe the only thing I'm sad about is that Nigeria hasn't really rewarded me like that, they haven't recognized it. I wish that one day Nigeria will see the little I have done and I will be fully rewarded. Not only me, but also Segun Toriola. He's a legend. I hope that one day they will stop watching only football and one day remember table tennis and remember every champion in every sport. Other than that I don't regret it. I am fulfilled.

What do you do in your spare time? How do you relax?

I love my bed so much. My best friend. I love my bedroom. I like to lie on my bed. Whenever I'm free and have nothing to do, or when I'm on vacation and not traveling, I just lie in bed. I just lie down and do everything on my bed. I read, look at my iPad, do my homework, I don't do everything on my bed in my bedroom. It's so crazy. My friends keep asking me. Funke, don't you want to move? I am so in love with my bed, my bedroom.

What are your plans for the future?

I just hope someone in Nigeria can help me with my nursing school project. I asked some people for help, but since last year no one has been able to help me. I spent a lot of money that I saved. That is life after sports, welfare.

Related