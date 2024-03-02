Baseball roars past Purdue Fort Wayne, 18-5, in opener





Next game: Purdue Fort Wayne 2-3-2024 | 1 O'CLOCK IN THE AFTERNOON March 02 (Sat) / 1:00 PM Purdue Fort Wayne EVANSVILLE, Ind. After falling behind early, the University of Evansville baseball team exploded for 16 unanswered runs Friday night as the Purple Aces cruised to an 18-5 victory over the visiting Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons at German American Bank Field at Charles H. Braun Stadium in Evansville . “Tonight was a great performance overall by our team,” said UE head coach Wes Carroll. “Our offense really got us because it's not easy to score 18 runs on Friday. We had quality at-bats in our lineup, but it really starts with our leadoff guy Mark Shallenberger. He had five. He had quality at-bats in six. trips to the plate and hit a line drive in the only time he failed to reach base. “I also thought the job that Ethan Bell had to do tonight was huge. Him coming in and laying the goose eggs was really critical for us, not only tonight, but to set up our pitching for the rest of the weekend, since it was a foursome.” game series. I'm just really proud of the effort I put in all the way tonight.” Evansville jumped up early, as graduate third baseman Brent Widder launched a two-run home run to left center field, two batters in the first inning, giving UE a 2-0 lead. Purdue Fort Wayne was able to put together a run in the second inning and four runs in the third to take a 5-2 lead, but the lead would be short-lived. Evansville rallied for four runs in the bottom of the third inning to retake the lead. Graduate design hitter Brendan Hord started the rally with an RBI double, before junior outfielder Ty Rumsey came through two batters later with an RBI single to bring UE within a run at 5-4. Graduate outfielder Mark Shallenberger followed two batters later with a two-run single to give UE a lead it would never lose. UE scored three more runs in the fourth inning on a two-out, three-run double by Rumsey, lifting the lead to 9-5. A four-run fifth inning cut the score to 13-5, as senior first baseman Kip Fougerousse and senior shortstop Simon Scherry had back-to-back RBI hits in the frame, and Rumsey added another RBI single. The Aces would eventually explode for five runs in the eighth inning to cap the scoring, as Shallenberger had an RBI single and Scherry added a grand slam to left field for his first home run of the year. While UE's offense was on fire, so was redshirt sophomore reliever Ethan Bell. Bell saw action in the third inning with a runner on base and one out, recorded the final two outs of the third inning and then mowed through the Purdue Fort Wayne lineup with 3.2 innings of scoreless relief. Bell allowed just one hit in his outing while striking out six men to pick up his second win of the year and improve to 2-0 overall. Graduate reliever Jace Kressin and junior reliever Drew Fieger pitched the final three innings scoreless to secure the victory. Scherry went 3-for-5 with a grand slam and six RBI, while Rumsey went 3-for-5 with five RBI to help UE lead. Shallenberger also reached base five times, going 2-for-3 with two hit-by-pitches, three runs scored and three RBI. With the win, Evansville improves to 5-4 on the season, while Purdue Fort Wayne drops to 2-7. The two teams continue the series Saturday with a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m. Senior RHP Nick Smith and freshman LHP Kenton Deverman will start the twinbill for UE.

