Declan Rice wins at London Football Awards | News





Declan Rice has been named Premier League Player of the Year at the 2024 London Football Awards. Our midfielder has been recognized for his performances for both West Ham United and ourselves over the course of the past year, either side of his summer move to the Emirates Stadium, and follows in the footsteps of Martin Odegaard who claimed the award last year. Declan ended his time at the Hammers on a huge high as he became only the second player to guide the club to a European trophy after Bobby Moore when he played a major role in the UEFA Europa Conference League success in June. Since swapping the East for North London the following month, he has scored four goals and provided six assists to quickly make an impact at the Emirates Stadium, setting up the latest winners against Manchester United and Luton Town, as well as a goal from the Month candidate on his first return to the London Stadium earlier this month. All of which saw him take the honor ahead of former and current teammates Jarrod Bowen and William Saliba, as well as Tottenham Hotspur duo Guglielmo Vicario and Pedro Porro. Declann said on stage at the event: “Since I walked through the doors [at Arsenal] I enjoyed every moment. I've been at West Ham for ten years and it's such a big change in environment, life, different manager and different friends, so I thought I'd just go there and be myself. “As time went by and the matches went on, I tried to have confidence and do my best for the team. So far we are doing very well and hopefully we can end the season on a good note. “There have been so many good moments so far but I think because of the status of the game I would have to say the goal against United was the best. It was my first goal for Arsenal – Garnacho had one disallowed for offside. A few minutes earlier I took one off my chin and put it in the back of the net, so I was happy with that. That was the best moment so far.”

