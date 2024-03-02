Warroad wins Section 8A title in double OT, looks forward to 'unfinished business' at state – The Rink Live





WARROAD, Minn. Warroad didn't score an even-strength goal in the Minnesota Section 8A boys hockey championship game. That wasn't necessary. The Warriors scored four times on the power play and defeated East Grand Forks Senior High 4-3 in double overtime Thursday night at Gardens Arena. The final outcome came 3 minutes, 21 seconds into the second overtime, when Broden Hontvet buried a backdoor feed from the side of the crease, sending the Warriors' bench onto the ice to celebrate their third straight sectional title. “It had been a long time since Warroad had won one at home,” Warroad coach Jay Hardwick said. “I won it in East Grand Forks and Thief River. It was a packed house tonight. It was a great atmosphere. It feels really good to get over the hump. It's never easy to win the section title with the teams in our section. It was a little sweeter to do it on home ice.” Warroad heads to St. Paul's Xcel Energy Center next Wednesday to play in a state quarterfinal. Last year, the Warriors reached the state title game before losing in overtime. “It's so hard to say, especially where we are,” Hardwick said. “After the section, everything after that is gravy. I also told the boys after the game that we have been incredibly close over the years. I hope they don't forget that. The older players know how it works there. They know that it there's an uptick, this way or that way. I told them we have some unfinished business that I'd like to take care of.” On Thursday, Warroad scored two power-play goals in the second period, one in the third and one in double overtime. They finished four-to-five ahead. Hontvet and Murray Marvin-Cordes each scored twice and had an assist. East Grand Forks got goals from defenseman Grady Magner, forward Landon Jamieson and forward Jace Van Eps. Although Warroad led 2-1 after two periods, the Green Wave rallied to take the lead in the third. Jamieson and Van Eps scored even-strength goals 1:07 apart. But Van Eps was called for a boarding major with 8:12 to go and the Warriors took advantage at the end of the power play thanks to Marvin-Cordes. In the second overtime, Green Wave forward Brock Schultz was called for a hold and Warroad took advantage again. Hontvet was stationed on the right side of the crease, pulled in a pass from the corner, put it on his stick and fired it. The teams split the regular season meetings. Warroad won the first 4-3 in overtime in Thief River Falls on Dec. 22. The Green Wave won the second meeting 6-3 in East Grand Forks. The Green Wave finished the season at 18-9-1. The Warriors improved to 19-5.

By Brad Elliott Schlossman Schlossman has covered college hockey for the Grand Forks Herald since 2005. He has been recognized four times by the Associated Press Sports Editors as the top beat writer for the Herald's circulation department and once as North Dakota Sports Writer of the Year. He lives in Grand Forks. Reach him at [email protected].

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.therinklive.com/high-school/minnesota-hockey/minnesota-boys/warroad-uses-four-power-play-goals-to-win-section-8a-title-in-double-overtime The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos