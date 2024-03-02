Sports
Texans split Day 1 of Longhorn Invitational by defeating CAA champion Hofstra to fall to No. 2 Texas
AUSTIN, Texas The Texans opened the Longhorn Invitational by winning their 11th game of the season 6-4 over the Hofstra Pride before dropping Game 2 of the day to the second-ranked Texas Longhorns 17-0.
In Game 1 of the day against the Pride, the Texans scored six runs on nine hits, earning their third straight win and 11th overall of the season.
In the nightcap, the Longhorns snapped the Texans' three-game winning streak when Tarleton had just two hits as Texas earned their fourth straight win, their 15th of the season.
Tarleton State 6 Hofstra Pride 4
The Texans got going early, taking a 4-1 lead after two innings in Austin.
The Pride got on the board first, scoring their first run of the game on a double to right-center in the top of the first inning.
Tarleton State didn't let Hofstra lead for long as they scored two at the bottom of the frame. The Texans stepped up to the plate as Katy Schaefer doubled the score down the left field line Austin Germain and moving forward Kelci Hill to the third. Kalyn Hill then doubled up the middle and her sister Kelci scored, making it 2-1 Tarleton.
In the bottom of the second inning, the Purple & White kept the runs level by scoring two more runs, giving the Texans a lead of three.
Schaefer earned her second hit of the game when she singled to first base and scored Kiana Gibson And Ashlee LaRue. Gibson reached base when she singled to left field on a 3-1 count. LaRue followed Gibson's hit with a walk after a nine-pitch at-bat.
Both teams remained scoreless in the third before the Pride tied the score in the top of the fourth with a three-spot.
The tie did not last long, as the Purple & White scored two points themselves and scored the leading points that ultimately sealed the victory for the Texans.
Kelci Hill tripled to right center and scored Kayla Wallace who reached a double to right-center the at bat before. Kelci Hill now has two triples on the season.
Schaefer then grounded to the short stop Kelci Hill making the score 6-4 Texans.
The final two and a half innings went scoreless and the Texans earned their eleventh win of the season over Coastal Athletic Association champion Hofstra.
Hanna Blincoe earned the start vs. the Pride and pitched three innings, giving up three runs (two earned) on three hits. She struck out four and walked six in the 6-4 win.
Makenzie Dunbar took control for the final four innings and earned her second win of the season (2-1) while giving up just one run on three hits. Dunbar struck out three and walked none.
For the Pride, Pisapia threw two innings and gave up four runs on four hits. Venturini threw 1.1 innings and took the loss, giving up two runs on two hits. Ogden pitched the final 2.2 innings and gave up three hits.
Tarleton State 0 No. 2 Texas 17
Tarleton State faced their first ranked opponent of the year, and it wasn't easy as the Longhorns are currently ranked second in the country behind three-time national champion Oklahoma.
The Texas bats went cold as temperatures dropped at Red and Charline McCombs Field. The Purple & White scored their first goal of the game in the top of the fourth inning Kayla Wallace singled to center field to end the no-hitter hope for Texas.
The second and final goal for the Texans came true Kiana Gibson who singled to right field.
The Longhorns scored 17 runs on 18 hits over four innings and ruled the Texans in five innings. Texas put up five in the first, four in the second, six in the third and their last two in the fourth.
Alexa Rehmeier took the loss to 3-1 on the season and went 0.1 innings, giving up two runs on one hit. Kynle Marquez gave up seven runs (six earned) on eight hits in 1.2 IP. Freshman Gracie Riney made her Texan debut with 0.2 IP, giving up five runs on four hits. Kendall Daniel pitched the final 1.1 innings for the Texans, giving up three runs on five hits.
For Texas, only two pitchers hit the circle as Gutierrez earned the victory (3-0) with a 4.0 IP, giving up just one hit. Czech pitched the final inning for the Longhorns and also gave up one hit.
Tarleton State turns around and plays two more on Saturday at 12:30 and 5:30 p.m. The Texans will take on Penn State at 12:30 p.m. and then face the Lady Demons of Northwestern State at 5:30 p.m.
The Texans game against Penn State will be broadcast on the Longhorn Network and also streamed on ESPN+. There will be no broadcast for the Northwestern game, but live stats will be available for both games. For the latest updates on the Texans, follow Tarleton Softball on Facebook, Instagram and X.
|
Sources
2/ https://tarletonsports.com/news/2024/3/1/softball-texans-split-day-1-of-longhorn-invitational-beating-caa-champion-hofstra-and-falling-to-no-2-ranked-texas.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Texans split Day 1 of Longhorn Invitational by defeating CAA champion Hofstra to fall to No. 2 Texas
- New York fashion icon Iris Apfel dies at 102
- In Bengal, PM Modi accuses TMC of protecting Sandeshkhali, accused Sheikh Shahjahan
- Anderson and Braverman shout the loudest, but one man has led the toxification of the Tories: Michael Gove | Andy Beckett
- Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Ring is not compatible with your iPhone
- Xi emphasizes high-quality development of new energy in China » Capital News
- Delving into Donald Trump's alarmist remarks about foreigners and languages
- Osun born Nollywood actor, Sisi Quadri, is dead
- Warroad wins Section 8A title in double OT, looks forward to 'unfinished business' at state – The Rink Live
- Pakistani woman saved from mob accused of blasphemy
- Carlos Vela in advanced talks to sign with San Jose Earthquakes: Sources
- Noah Cyrus and Dominic Purcell were seeing each other before mom Trish married the actor: report