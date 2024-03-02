Texans split Day 1 of Longhorn Invitational by defeating CAA champion Hofstra to fall to No. 2 Texas

Next game: vs. Penn State 2-3-2024 | 12:30 pm March 02 (Sat) / 12:30 PM vs Penn State History

AUSTIN, Texas The Texans opened the Longhorn Invitational by winning their 11th game of the season 6-4 over the Hofstra Pride before dropping Game 2 of the day to the second-ranked Texas Longhorns 17-0.

In Game 1 of the day against the Pride, the Texans scored six runs on nine hits, earning their third straight win and 11th overall of the season.

In the nightcap, the Longhorns snapped the Texans' three-game winning streak when Tarleton had just two hits as Texas earned their fourth straight win, their 15th of the season.

Tarleton State 6 Hofstra Pride 4

The Texans got going early, taking a 4-1 lead after two innings in Austin.

The Pride got on the board first, scoring their first run of the game on a double to right-center in the top of the first inning.

Tarleton State didn't let Hofstra lead for long as they scored two at the bottom of the frame. The Texans stepped up to the plate as Katy Schaefer doubled the score down the left field line Austin Germain and moving forward Kelci Hill to the third. Kalyn Hill then doubled up the middle and her sister Kelci scored, making it 2-1 Tarleton.

In the bottom of the second inning, the Purple & White kept the runs level by scoring two more runs, giving the Texans a lead of three.

Schaefer earned her second hit of the game when she singled to first base and scored Kiana Gibson And Ashlee LaRue . Gibson reached base when she singled to left field on a 3-1 count. LaRue followed Gibson's hit with a walk after a nine-pitch at-bat.

Both teams remained scoreless in the third before the Pride tied the score in the top of the fourth with a three-spot.

The tie did not last long, as the Purple & White scored two points themselves and scored the leading points that ultimately sealed the victory for the Texans.

Kelci Hill tripled to right center and scored Kayla Wallace who reached a double to right-center the at bat before. Kelci Hill now has two triples on the season.

Schaefer then grounded to the short stop Kelci Hill making the score 6-4 Texans.

The final two and a half innings went scoreless and the Texans earned their eleventh win of the season over Coastal Athletic Association champion Hofstra.

Hanna Blincoe earned the start vs. the Pride and pitched three innings, giving up three runs (two earned) on three hits. She struck out four and walked six in the 6-4 win.

Makenzie Dunbar took control for the final four innings and earned her second win of the season (2-1) while giving up just one run on three hits. Dunbar struck out three and walked none.

For the Pride, Pisapia threw two innings and gave up four runs on four hits. Venturini threw 1.1 innings and took the loss, giving up two runs on two hits. Ogden pitched the final 2.2 innings and gave up three hits.

Tarleton State 0 No. 2 Texas 17

Tarleton State faced their first ranked opponent of the year, and it wasn't easy as the Longhorns are currently ranked second in the country behind three-time national champion Oklahoma.

The Texas bats went cold as temperatures dropped at Red and Charline McCombs Field. The Purple & White scored their first goal of the game in the top of the fourth inning Kayla Wallace singled to center field to end the no-hitter hope for Texas.

The second and final goal for the Texans came true Kiana Gibson who singled to right field.

The Longhorns scored 17 runs on 18 hits over four innings and ruled the Texans in five innings. Texas put up five in the first, four in the second, six in the third and their last two in the fourth.

Alexa Rehmeier took the loss to 3-1 on the season and went 0.1 innings, giving up two runs on one hit. Kynle Marquez gave up seven runs (six earned) on eight hits in 1.2 IP. Freshman Gracie Riney made her Texan debut with 0.2 IP, giving up five runs on four hits. Kendall Daniel pitched the final 1.1 innings for the Texans, giving up three runs on five hits.

For Texas, only two pitchers hit the circle as Gutierrez earned the victory (3-0) with a 4.0 IP, giving up just one hit. Czech pitched the final inning for the Longhorns and also gave up one hit.

Tarleton State turns around and plays two more on Saturday at 12:30 and 5:30 p.m. The Texans will take on Penn State at 12:30 p.m. and then face the Lady Demons of Northwestern State at 5:30 p.m.

The Texans game against Penn State will be broadcast on the Longhorn Network and also streamed on ESPN+. There will be no broadcast for the Northwestern game, but live stats will be available for both games. For the latest updates on the Texans, follow Tarleton Softball on Facebook, Instagram and X.