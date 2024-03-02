Alfie Pyle: Disabled cricketer defies bullies to make his England debut





Alfie Pyle represented both England and Sussex D40 sides Alfie Pyle has already achieved one big thing in his cricket career: he has beaten the bullies. Pyle made his debut for the England disabled cricket team (D40) this winter, having previously stopped playing due to bullying at school. Pyle, who has a learning disability and a speech impediment, said the bullying he endured affected his self-confidence. “I couldn't concentrate while playing cricket,” Pyle said. “I was bullied at school, lost some self-confidence and gave up cricket for a while and that didn't really help me.” The 21-year-old batsman recently became the first cricketer to play for England after coming through the Super 1s programme. Super 1s was founded by Lord's Taverners, the UK's largest youth and disability cricket charity. The program targets young people aged 12 to 25 with disabilities and gives them the opportunity to play competitive cricket regularly. It runs in every county, plus Scotland and Wales, and is the first games show of its kind. Pyle spent four years at Super 1s and has reaped the rewards. After impressing as a player there, he has not only broken into the Sussex D40 side, he has also achieved international recognition playing for the England intellectual disability side in a tri-series against Australia and South Africa. He made his England debut in November against Australia in Pretoria and made seven appearances, finishing with a batting average of 31. Alfie Pyle coaching during a Super 1s session at the K2 Center in Crawley, Sussex “I first started playing cricket when I was five and as I got older I played two years above my age,” Pyle said. “Now I have forgotten the bullies and I am playing cricket again. I am proud, everyone is proud of me.” Pyle also played for Sussex last summer, scoring 162 runs in a match against Surrey while featuring in the 2023 Disability Premier League televised final. “Super 1s was great for me, it's a good experience,” Pyle said. “I want other kids to be able to look up to me and hopefully play for England soon.” Away from cricket, Pyle is studying an RHS level two certificate in horticulture at Brinsbury College in Pulborough, Sussex. Pyle's goal is to gain further opportunities in the sport and to continue his coaching and school work. His message to anyone with a disability who has never tried a sport they would like to play is to give it a try and give themselves the opportunity to enjoy the benefits of sport. “Continue doing what you're doing,” Pyle said. “If you're struggling, if you don't want to play cricket or do anything else, just take a deep breath and come back the next session. Hopefully you'll feel better and enjoy it. “I don't really like seeing people with disabilities struggle, I just want them to be happy and do what they do.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/sport/cricket/67803835 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos