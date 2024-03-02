The Football Rules Committee proposes technology rules

The NCAA Football Rules Committee has proposed optional technology rules, which will take effect beginning with the 2024 competitive season.

All rules recommendations must be approved by the NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel, which will discuss football proposals on April 18.

For games involving Football Bowl Subdivision teams, each school would have the option to use coach-to-player communication with one player on the field via helmet. That player would be identified by a green dot on the rear centerline of the player's helmet.

Communications from the coach to the player will be disabled when 15 seconds remain on the play clock or when the ball is snapped, whichever comes first.

For all three divisions, teams would have the option to use tablets to watch in-game video only. The video may include the broadcast and camera angles from the coach's sideline and the coach's end zone.

Teams can have up to 18 active tablets for use in the coaching booth, sideline and locker room. Tablets could not connect to other devices to project larger additional images and could not provide analytics, data access capabilities, or other communications access. All team personnel would be allowed to view the tablets during the match.

The committee members also had an in-depth discussion on wearable technologies.

The committee invites non-FBS conferences interested in using wearable technologies to submit an proposal to the committee. Any proposals must be submitted to the committee before June 15.

“The use of technology has been on the committee's agenda for several years, and the time is right to introduce it to NCAA football,” said AJ Edds, committee co-chair and Big Ten vice president of football administration Conference. “FBS conferences are working together to ensure consistent application and work out the details of the technical requirements for implementation.”

Two minute timeout

The committee proposed adding an automatic timeout when there are two minutes left in the second and fourth quarters.

This recommendation synchronizes all timing rules, such as 10-second runoffs and stopping the clock when a first down is achieved in bounds, which coincides with the two-minute timeout.

“The two-minute timeout allows all end-of-half and end-of-match timing rules to be simplified and synchronized with this timeout,” said Secretary Rules Editor Steve Shaw. “This will also help broadcast partners avoid back-to-back media timeouts.”

Uniforms

In recent years, the committee has raised concerns about the appearance of player uniforms, particularly the pants. The committee proposes a stronger enforcement structure for clear violations of the rule. On the first violation, a flag would be thrown to indicate a warning for illegal equipment, and the offending player would be required to leave the game for at least one play and could return when the problem is corrected.

Any subsequent uniform violation by a member of that team would result in a timeout charged to the team. If a team runs out of timeouts, it will be given a 5-meter delay.

First-down timing rules

After a year of review, members of the Division III committee decided to adopt the timing rules where the game clock would continue running if a first down was achieved in bounds. The game clock is stopped when a first down is achieved during the last two minutes of either half. Division I and II schools used this timing rule last season.

Other rule proposals

Provide conferences with the opportunity to use a collaborative review review system. This would be formally added to the rulebook; it has been an rule.

Horse collar tackles that occur in the tackle box will be penalized as a 15 meter personal foul. Currently, a tackle with a horse in the tackle box is not a foul.

Permanently allow head coaches to conduct interviews with broadcast partners after the first and third quarters. Last season this was allowed on an basis.