Women's tennis suffers 4-2 loss to 60th-ranked Liberty





Next game: Drexel 2-3-2024 | 10:00 March 02 (Sat) / 10:00 am Drexel History ANNAPOLIS, MD. Facing its second-ranked opponent in a week, the Navy women's tennis team (10-4) couldn't capitalize on a good start Friday afternoon as the Midshipmen fell 4-2 to No. 60 Liberty (6-3). the Tose Family Tennis Center. The Mids opened the afternoon with a sweep of the doubles matches to take a 1-0 lead over the Flames. Finish up first, junior Emily Tannenbaum and freshmen Olivia Fermo defeated the number 2 pair of Marina Davtyan and Maria Turchetto 6-2, while the junior duo of Kate Lee And Parvathi Shanker picked up a 6-3 win over the No. 3 team of Daniella O'Neill and Priscila Janikian. Closing out the doubles was senior Samantha Johannes and sophomores Sia Chaudry with a 6-2 Supreme Court win of their own against Tiffany Nguyen and Maria Juliana Parra Romero. Liberty took back the lead with a pair of singles victories as Nguyen defeated the senior captain Stella Ribaudo in a 6-1, 6-3 match at No. 4, while Turchetto recorded a 6-3, 6-1 victory against Lee at No. 6. O'Neill then recorded a 6-4, 6-1 win over Shanker at No. 5, putting the Flames on the verge of winning the game. Johns briefly gave Navy life as she recorded a 1-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7-3) second-place victory against Esther Lovato, but Davtyan took the Liberty victory by beating Chaudry 6-3 defeat. 6-7 (8-6) on the second court. Leaving the match, court No. 1 had Tannenbaum ahead of Parra Romero, 4-6, 7-5, 2-0, when the match was called. Coach Keith Puryear Comments “Today's match was tough. We created chances but didn't capitalize enough for the team to win today. I liked how we came out today in doubles. Liberty plays good doubles and I thought we did things what we focused on and it paid off today. To their credit, Liberty shifted the momentum we gained and won all six opening singles sets. Big credit to Sam and Emily for fighting back to win their second sets, when Sam came back to win her match and Emily was in the lead in her third set. Another bright spot was Sia, who was down 5-2 in the second set, but fought back to lose in the tiebreaker. We must use this experience to validate the good things we do in these games and learn from our mistakes. Tomorrow's games bring more challenges. Drexel is ranked No. 66 in the country and FDU is a perennial challenger for their conference championship.” Match notes Liberty is now 4-0 in the all-time series with Navy.

Tannenbaum now ranks third in program history, matching Darian Sears' 136 combined wins.

Friday marked the Mids' first home loss of the season, leaving them at 10-1 this season in Annapolis. Next one Navy is set for a home doubleheader on Saturday, taking on Drexel at 10 a.m. before hosting FDU at 4 p.m.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://navysports.com/news/2024/3/1/womens-tennis-suffers-4-2-loss-to-60th-ranked-liberty.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos