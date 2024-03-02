Gophers men's hockey takes a trip down the memory lane of the championship

Hockey was recognized as a men's varsity sport at the University of Minnesota in the winter of 1920–21.

That makes it easy to say that what the Gophers will celebrate during Saturday night's home game against Michigan will be the college's first championship in what is now 104 years of men's hockey.

On the other hand, a true championship is a team winning the best competition it qualifies for, so we can't ignore the 1939-40 Gophers. They capped an 18-0 season with a 9-1 thumping of Brock Hall of New Haven, Conn., to win the AAU national title in Lake Placid, N.Y.

The Dairymen were a force in senior hockey, but no match for John Mariucci, Harold Paulsen and other Gophers standouts.

The NCAA did not begin determining a college champion until the 1947–48 season.

“Even with that, it still seems surprising that the Gophers went their first quarter century without an NCAA title, when we were the first in '74,” Bruce Carlson said this week, talking in the hockey cave at his Edina home.

He was one of 11 forwards who skated in Boston when the '74 Gophers won that first NCAA title. The uniformed group numbered 19, 11 of whom were recruited by Glen Sonmor.

The path for the Sonmor recruits was remarkable. In 1971, the freshmen were on hand for a surprising run to the NCAA title game and a 4-2 loss to Boston University.

The next season, the Gophers opened 1-7, and Sonmor then took a job starting the WHA's Fighting Saints as general manager and coach.

Ken Yackel, a former field hockey player and three-sport athlete for the Gophers, was named interim coach. The 1971-72 team finished 8-24 (.250), still the worst record in Gophers history.

Athletics director Paul Giel took the plunge and hired 35-year-old Herb Brooks. His first season was mediocre, which was an improvement.

The players all received a letter from Brooks before the 1973-74 season. Carlson kept that letter for fifty years.

It started with a quote from Danny Thompson, a Twins shortstop diagnosed with leukemia, about the shortness of a sports career (he died at age 29 in 1976): “You only have so much time to do your thing.”

Brooks pointed out that he offered the Gophers a similar message last season. Also from Herbie's letter:

“'I can' and 'I will' are phrases you hear often. But the only phrase that makes sense is: 'We did it!'”

College hockey was a small world back then: ten schools in the WCHA, sixteen schools in the ECAC, with a few stragglers. The official NCAA tournament was a final four with two teams from the WCHA and two from the ECAC.

First, there were two rounds of conference playoffs; two-match series and total goals scored in the WCHA. The Gophers dispatched Michigan first, then things got salty.

Denver and its feisty coach Murray Armstrong came to the old Mariucci Arena. It was a 3-3 tie in the opener, and an intense 2-1 win for the Gophers the next day.

“A lot of people, including Sonmor as a spectator, called it the greatest game in the history of that arena,” Carlson said.

The Harris brothers of Roseau, first Robby and then John in the third, scored the Gophers' goals.

On to Boston and first a 5-4 victory over Boston University, six kilometers from campus.

“We were up 4-1, BU stormed back to tie the score, and then we were called a penalty,” Carlson said. “Herb sent in Mike Polich, he picked off a pass and scored a shorthanded goal with thirteen seconds left.

'Unbelievable. That's as great a goal as the Gophers have ever had.”

Two nights later, it featured Michigan Tech, the WCHA champion, in the title game.

“[Goalie] Brad Shelstad was great that night all season long, the NCAA tournament MVP,” Carlson said.

Gophers 4, Michigan Tech 2.

Brooks' teams would win again in 1976 and 1979, and then he took a leave of absence from the Gophers, something to do with Lake Placid, NY as I recall, and did not return.

On Saturday, 13 of those original Gophers NCAA champions will take a bow after the first period. Some couldn't make it. Les Auge and Tom Dahlheim have passed away, but they will all be remembered 50 years later.

They were Herbie's Boys, the first Gophers who could look at the coach and say, “We did it!”

. . .

Herbie's boys

Forward: Bruce Carlson, Cal Cossalter, Tom Dahlheim, John Harris, Robby Harris, John Matschke, Warren Miller, Pat Phippen, Mike Polich, Buzz Schneider, John Sheridan.

Defender: Les Auge, Doug Falls, Joe Micheletti, Brad Morrow, John Perpich, Dick Spannbauer.

Goalkeepers: Bill Moen, Brad Shelstad.

Not in the final match, but in the team: Tim Carlson, Eric Lockwood, Mike Phippen and Tom Vannelli.