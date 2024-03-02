University of North Carolina Athletics





CHAPEL HILL, NC Behind five goals and two assists from Coulter Mackesy, the 14th-ranked Princeton Tigers defeated No. 19 North Carolina (2-2), 15-9, in non-conference action on Friday night. Behind five goals and two assists from Coulter Mackesy, the 14th-ranked Princeton Tigers defeated No. 19 North Carolina (2-2), 15-9, in non-conference action on Friday night. How it happened The visiting Tigers took an early 3-1 lead less than eight minutes into the game, but three consecutive games Owen Duffy goals lifted Carolina to a one-goal lead after the first.

Princeton outscored the Tar Heels 6-1 in the second quarter, with Duffy hitting the back of the net for the only Carolina score of the frame.

Carolina scored three of the first five goals in the second half, courtesy of James Matan and a man-up goal each Dominic Pietramala And Logan McGovern .

In the fourth, Princeton's Colin Burns would fire back-to-back goals, with Pietramala closing out the game with the final goal of the night. Tar Heel appearances Duffy scored four first-half goals and two assists for Carolina.

McGovern and Pietramala each scored two goals.

Andrew Tyeryar (9-13) and Brady Wambach (8-15) helped Carolina win the showdown battle for the fourth straight game to start the year.

Collin Krieg And Kent Goode each played a half on the night and made a total of nine saves.

Defensive midfielders Ty English And Kuiper Frankenheimer combined for seven ground balls. Within the numbers Carolina leads the all-time matchup between the two programs, 9-8.

Duffy's four-goal performance was a career best, the second hat-trick of his young career.

Pietramalahas scored three or more points for the fourth straight game.

Friday was the 30th game Logan McGoverns career and scored several goals. Next one Carolina returns to Dorrance Field on Sunday to welcome No. 17 Penn to Chapel Hill.

The opening face-off is scheduled for noon and the matchup with the Quakers can be watched live on ACCNX.

