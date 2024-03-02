Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi: Pitch report, records and highest scores in T20s ahead of PSL clash between Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars







Lahore Qalandars (LAH) is gearing up to take on Peshawar Zalmi (PES) at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Saturday, March 2, in the 17th match of PSL 2024. Led by Shaheen Afridi, Lahore Qalandars are set to have a dismal season after losing all their matches so far. Despite being two-time PSL champions, they have struggled to find their feet this season. The absence of key players like Rashid Khan and Haris Rauf due to injury has significantly affected their performances. Afridi, who does not have strong support, faces an uphill battle to turn around the team's fortunes. Peshawar Zalmi, on the other hand, sits comfortably at third on the points table, with three wins in five matches. Babar Azam and Saim Ayub were instrumental in stellar performances. However, wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Haris underperformed, raising concerns about his contribution to the team's success. Bet on Pakistan Super Legaue 2024 and other cricket matches here TSNtells you everything you need to know about the T20 records at Pindi Cricket Stadium. How many T20 matches has the Pindi Cricket Stadium hosted? The Pindi Cricket Stadium has hosted 5 T20Is. While the venue has hosted seven matches in the Pakistan Super League. What is the capacity of the Pindi Cricket Stadium? The Pindi Cricket Stadium has a capacity of 15,000 people. Pindi Cricket Stadium: Field Report The Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium is known for its well-balanced pitch, which can serve both batsmen and spin bowlers effectively throughout the match. At the start of the game, the new ball provides assistance to batsmen, especially during the powerplay overs, allowing them to score freely. However, as the match progresses, the pitch tends to slow down, providing spinners with favorable conditions to take advantage with their variations and turns. Nevertheless, the dew factor could come into play, which could help the chasing side. Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi: Average scores and toss results in T20Is and PSL Average first innings score at Pindi Stadium (T20Is) 155 Matches won after batting first (T20Is) 0 Matches won by the chasing team (T20Is) 4 Average score in the first innings at Gaddafi Stadium (PSL) 158.4 Matches won after batting first (PSL) 2 Matches won by the chasing team (PSL) 5 What is the highest score by a team at Pindi Cricket Stadium in T20s? England scored 221/3 against Pakistan in the bilateral series in September 2022. The highest total at Pindi Cricket Stadium in PSL history is 195/5, scored by Islamabad United versus Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL 2020. What is the highest individual score at Pindi Cricket Stadium in T20s? MS Chapman scored an unbeaten 104 in just 55 balls against Pakistan in 2023. Thanks to Chapman's efforts, the Kiwis won the match by six wickets. In the Pakistan Super League, Luke Ronchi scored 85 for Islamabad United against Karachi Kings, which is still the highest score in PSL. MORE: Mohammad Hafeez threatens to expose PCB after being sacked as team director What is the best bowling figure at Pindi Cricket Stadium in T20s? Usman Qadir finished with 4/13 figures in four overs in a T20I against Zimbabwe, which remains the best bowling figures in Rawalpindi. BET NOW:Win big with the latest PSL promotion and receive exclusive sign-up offers at Dafabet today Who has scored the most runs at Pindi Cricket Stadium in T20s? Mark Chapman has scored 175 runs in two innings at Rawalpindi in T20, which is the most for a batsman. While Shadab Khan has scored 184 runs in four innings in PSL which is a record in this field. Who has taken the most wickets at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in T20s? Usman Qadir has eight wickets in T20I, which is the most for a bowler in T20I at this venue. While Mohammad Hasnain has five PSL wickets in two matches at this ground, which is the most for a bowler.



