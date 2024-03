Cam Newton apologizes for wrestling at youth football tournament

Former NFL quarterback Cam Newton apologized Friday his role in an altercation during a 7-on-7 youth soccer tournament last weekend in Atlanta, Georgia. A video of the February 25 scuffle, in which went viral on social mediashows three men assaulting the 34-year-old Newton, who seems to handle them so easily that his signature ornate hat isn't even tilted. In an incident report, Atlanta police said everyone involved declined to press charges. according to CBS affiliate WANF-TV. Addressing the incident at its best4th and 1stNewton explained Friday that his off-court opponents were former coaches under his C1N student-athlete development program, which also participated in the tournament. The former Carolina Panthers star and 2015 NFL MVP lamented that the altercation set a bad example. “To every high school student, to every person I have influenced, to every athlete, use my situation to understand that your life can change in one moment, in one decision,” Newton said on his podcast. “I apologize to anyone affected by this.” Newton also named the men he claimed were involved in the fight, saying they were members of an organization called Top Shelf Performance. One of those alleged participants, TJ Brown, claimed in an interview with a radio station in Georgia this week that there was a history of trash talk between the two organizations, claiming that Newton got his hands on Brown first. “I'm walking up a flight of stairs and I see a 6-foot man grabbing my brother, that's what everyone sees,” Brown said. On his podcast, Newton emphasized the importance of being the bigger person, referencing the disdain he said he receives daily about moments in his career on the field – from not jumping to a fumble Superbowl 50 when the Carolina Panthers fell to the Denver Broncos, and lost his starting spot in 2021 to New England Patriots rookie Mac Jones. “It starts with words, and it should have ended with words,” Newton said. “I'm disappointed in myself for letting it escalate to what it did.” Newton, the first overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, has not played in the NFL since 2021. He spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Panthers, leading them to a Super Bowl in 2016. He joined the Patriots for one season before briefly returning to Carolina. More from CBS News Rishikesh Rajagopalan Rishi Rajagopalan is a social media associate producer and content writer for CBS News.

