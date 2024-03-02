China Sports Weekly (2.25-3.2)-Xinhua





BEIJING, March 2 (Xinhua) — Here are the latest Chinese sports headlines from the past week: 1. The 14th National Winter Games of China close The cauldron of China's 14th National Winter Games is seen before the closing ceremony in Hulun Buir, northern China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on February 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Deng Hua) The 14th National Winter Games of China, the most important winter sports event after the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, concluded on February 27 in Hulun Buir, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. More than 3,000 athletes from 35 delegations across the country participated in 176 events, and 30 delegations earned medals. The next Games will be held in 2028 in Liaoning province in northeastern China. 2. China defends the men's and women's titles at the table tennis team worlds Team China celebrates with the trophy during the men's team awards ceremony during the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals in Busan, South Korea on February 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao) China, represented by the trio of Fan Zhendong, Wang Chuqin and Ma Long, edged past France 3-0 to claim the men's title for the 11th consecutive time at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals in Busan, South Korea on February 25, one day later. The Chinese women's team recorded a hard-fought 3-2 comeback victory over Japan for a record-extending 23rd title. After winning his ninth team gold at the World Championships, Ma became a three-time singles winner of the tournamentannounced it would be his last World Championships. 3. Competition schedule confirmed for the 2025 Asian Winter Games “Binbin” (L) and “Nini”, mascots for the 9th Asian Winter Games to be held in 2025, will be unveiled in the host city of Harbin on January 11, 2024. (Organizing Committee of the 9th Asian Winter Games/Handout via Xinhua) The 2025 Asian Winter Games will be held from February 7 to 14 in Harbin, the capital of northeastern China's Heilongjiang province, according to the competition schedule unveiled by the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) on February 27. The Games include six sports, eleven disciplines and 64 events. The men's and women's ice hockey and curling competitions begin on February 5, two days before the opening ceremony. 4. Beijing will host the 2027 World Athletics Championships Photo taken on August 22, 2015 shows the opening ceremony of the 15th World Athletics Championships in Beijing. (Xinhua/Wang Haofei) Beijing will host the 2027 World Athletics Championships, World Athletics announced on February 28. This marks the return of the Athletics World Cup to the Chinese capital, 12 years after it was held in 2015 at the National Stadium, known as the 'Bird's Nest'. China will also host the World Indoor Athletics Championships in Nanjing next year. 5. The 2024 Chinese Super League season starts Wu Lei takes an oath on behalf of players during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Chinese Super League (CSL) season in Shanghai, eastern China on March 1, 2024. (Photo by Hai Shaer/Xinhua) The 2024 Chinese Super League (CSL) season kicked off on March 1 when star striker Wu Lei scored a brace to propel defending champions Shanghai Port past Wuhan Three Towns 3-1 in the opening match. A total of 16 teams will take part in the new CSL season, which ends on November 2. On February 26, Wu was named the 2023 Chinese Men's Footballer of the Year, the fourth time he has won the annual award.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.news.cn/20240302/41df25272fc8452fa12c7e7b0544ac93/c.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos