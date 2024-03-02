Sports
400-Medley Relay wins silver medal on day three of Ivy League Championships
BOSTON, Mass. — The Columbia men's swimming and diving team completed three nights of the 2024 Ivy League Men's Swimming and Diving Championships at Blodgett Pool on the Harvard University campus.
The meeting will end tomorrow with a final day full of events. After tonight, the Lions are in fifth place with 577.5 points. Harvard currently leads the pack with 1,124 points. Princeton (926) and Yale (674) rank second and third, respectively.
DAY ONE
The Ivy League championships started Wednesday night with the 200 medley and 800 free relay.
The Lions got off to a fantastic start, earning a bronze medal in the 200 medley relay. They followed that up with a sixth-place finish in the 200 free relay.
“The first night of our Ivy Championships is in the books and we are off to a great start,” said Head Coach Jim Bolster said. “Seeded seventh in the 200 medley relay, we took advantage of a great start in the backstroke Andy Huang that took us to third place where we stayed for the next three stages; breaststroke of Demirkan Demirbutterfly out Brian Lee And Zion James our freestyle anchor.”
Complete results from the first day of the Ivy League Championships can be found HERE.
DAY TWO
For the second consecutive night, the Lions won a bronze medal in a relay event. This time it was in the 200 free relay, like the team from Zion JamesSam Eckert, Adam WuAnd Andy Huang finished with a time of 1:19.04 and took third place.
James was the first Lion to make the podium in an individual event, finishing in seventh place in the 50 free with a time of 19.87. Other swimmers who earned points wereZach Vasser and Wu in the 500-free, Stanford Li And Caleb Apodaca in the 200-IM, and Eckert and Huang in the 50-free.
Joseph Nicol had a great performance in the first diving event of the competition, taking the podium for the 1m boards. His score of 270.60 was good for eighth place.
“What a fantastic day for Joe,” head diving coach Scott Donie said. “He was dialed in like I've never seen before. An absolute privilege to witness.”
Complete results from the second day of the Ivy League Championships can be found HERE.
DAY THREE
The Lions won the silver medal as a team in the 400 medley relay Isaac Beers (47.00), Demirkan Demir (51.84), Brian Lee (46.26), and Zion James (42.24) shattered the previous Columbia program record with a time of 3:07.34
Demir also won a bronze medal in the 100 breast with a time of 52.55. Matthew Lou finished in eighth place with a time of 54.74.
Beers placed fourth in the 100-back with a time of 47.12.
Zach Vasser started the day with a sixth-place finish in the 1000 free, reaching the podium with a time of 9:01.50.
“Really strong day for Joe, finishing fourth in the B final with a score of 318.60,” Head Diving Coach Scott Donie said. “He completed an outstanding sophomore campaign in the Ivy League, and I couldn't be more proud.”
Complete results from the third day of the Ivy League Championships can be found HERE.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Visit the Ivy Leaguechampionship centralfor up-to-date information about the championships, including ticket information, media login information and more.
Each day of the championships will be streamed on ESPN+. You can find a full schedule of all events, along with stream information for each dayHERE.
Live results for each day of the competition are availableHERE.
Follow @CULionsMSD on Twitter and Instagram for a recap of the day's events and announcements on key Lions achievements.
ON DECK
The competition ends tomorrow with the last day of the preliminaries at 11am. The final is scheduled for 6 p.m
The ECAC Championships will take place simultaneously in Maryland from March 1-3. Stay tuned to gocolumbialions.com and the team's social media pages for coverage of that event.
After this weekend, next up for the Lions are the NCAA Zone Diving Championships, held March 11-16 at Princeton University.
For the latest news on the Columbia women's swimming and diving program, follow @CULionsWSD and @CULionsDiving on Instagram and Twitter, and on the web at GoColumbiaLions.com.
