Cricket Australia chief Hockley denies the Big Three ignored an investigation to save Test cricket





Sydney: Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley on Saturday refuted reports that India, England and his organization had not paid attention to a draft submitted to the International Cricket Council to save Test cricket. A report in the Sydney Morning Herald said the three powerful boards were dismissive of a document prepared by New Zealand cricket chairman Martin Snedden, which proposed a review of the Future Tours Program (FTP) to save the longest version of the game. “Categorically, I think there has been some misreporting about this. Certainly, the discussions I'm in at the moment are very much about how we can optimize the calendar and how we can continue to grow cricket around the world,” Hockely told SEN. Cricket. The changes proposed in the blueprint document include additional windows for T20 competitions other than the Indian Premier League, change in the points system of the World Test Championship, 40-over ODIs, concerns over T20Is and an attempt to boost revenue from broadcast rights for bilateral series bundling. When asked about the report, Hockley denied suggestions that the powerful nations were turning a blind eye to Test cricket, saying he met Snedden during the first Test between New Zealand and Australia in Wellington and told him that Australia was very committed to to assist. ICC ensures that all three formats flourish. “We had a great meeting with Martin (Snedden) here yesterday (Friday in Wellington),” Hockley said. “We are very involved in that work. I think we have a good influence at Cricket Australia and I think we have a very important role to play around the ICC in terms of driving the strategy. I think Cricket Australia has been behind many of the developments, whether that be the introduction of the World Test Championship. I sit on the ICC's FTP working group ensuring that we keep all three formats healthy and strong, that we grow the game in all areas,” he added. Pointing to the growth of cricket around the world, Hockley said countries like the United States had also embraced the game and would jointly host the T20 World Cup with the West Indies later this year. “It's just brilliant to see how the T20 World Cup is being embraced in the US. I understand ticket sales were twenty times oversubscribed when they were released. So I think cricket has a great opportunity to have a format strategy where all formats come into play and all fit together. That is really the essence of the work that Martin has started. It is up to all of us as members to work together to ensure that we continue to make progress,” added he added. . Hockley added that Australia had great respect for the World Test Championship and men's Test cricket was its prized asset. “In practice, it raises the profile of the World Test Championship so that each Test series has a context. I think it looks at the economic viability in different areas and how we ensure that it is economically viable for the countries where that is the case. it (currently). Still for Australia… Men's Test cricket is the most valuable asset. So it really works together. Then on the calendar it tries to configure the calendar so that it can accommodate all three sizes. ” he concluded. (Published March 2, 2024, 6:17 AM IS)

