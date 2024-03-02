Report: College football set to approve three major rule changes for the 2024 season





College football will approve three major rule changes for the 2024 season, according to a report from Yahoo's Ross Dellenger. The three changes are expected to take place after meetings this week on the future of the sport. The news obviously coincides with speculation about the future of the College Football Playoff and the overall structure of the sport. Related: Wisconsin answers the biggest questions in spring training A notable recent change in the game is the elimination of stopping the clock while resetting the chains on first downs. That, plus some of the reported upcoming changes, reflects a longer trend of the college game becoming more like the NFL product. Once again, that's what happens again this season. Here are the rule changes expected to be approved by college football leaders for the 2024 season: Electronic helmet communication Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy (9) warms up next to head coach Jim Harbaugh before the Nov. 26, 2022 game against Ohio State at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. Credit: Junfu Han-USA TODAY NETWORK This change would allow coaches to communicate with players electronically, instead of holding up posters or making gestures. Sign stealing was a hot topic in 2023, when a Michigan staffer secretly attended games and recorded opposing teams' sidelines. This technology already exists in the NFL and appears to be universally supported. Tablets allowed on the sidelines and during halftime December 27, 2020; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Indianapolis Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez (8) and long snapper Luke Rhodes (46) look at a tablet on the sideline against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the third quarter at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 28-24. Mandatory credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports Above is an example from the NFL, where it looks like everyone on the sidelines is watching film on some kind of tablet. This change, along with allowing the direct radio connection between a coach's headset and a player's helmet, appears to be an overall move toward modernizing the game and following the NFL's lead with its technology. A 2 minute warning September 2, 2023; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell talks during the second quarter against the Buffalo Bulls at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports This is where I throw a flag. College football recently changed its clock rules, no longer stopping after first downs while the chains are reset. The language around these changes is that it makes the game more efficient, when in reality it just adds more interruptions so broadcasts can increase ad inventory. The 2 minute warning is the same in my opinion. Here's another clear break for television networks to sell another primetime ad slot. I've always been told not to celebrate the dollar signs on a television deal because it doesn't mean the health of the sport. This is the case here, as the people ultimately paying for that dollar sign are the viewers. More expensive television deals mean a greater need for in-game advertising, which only takes away from the viewing experience. Follow Badgers Wire [lawrence-related id=70751,70937,70171,69921] Contact/Follow @TheBadgersWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin Badgers news, notes and opinions. Follow Ben Kenney on X. The story originally appeared on Badgers Wire

