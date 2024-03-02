Boston College Men's Hockey beats New Hampshire 5-3

Ryan Leonard and Cutter Gauthier both had big nights as the Boston College men's hockey team made it seven straight wins with a 5-3 victory over New Hampshire. The Eagles took the lead three times during the night, but as is so often the case this season, their big names came through in front when it mattered most and found a late winner to prove themselves could bring within a match. of earning the top seed in Hockey East.

New Hampshire just missed opening the scoring with a chance for a rebound about 70 seconds into the game, but it was the Eagles who got on the board first a few minutes later. Ryan Leonard continued his recent hot streak when he took a drop pass from Oskar Jellvik in the offensive zone and cut to center ice before beating the UNH goalie with a quick wrist shot for his 24th goal of the season. The Wildcats leveled things up with an own goal not long after, when Jacob Fowler was beaten on a shot from the slot through a piece of screen to make it a 1-1 game. That was all that was scored in the first twenty minutes as the two teams played at a high pace, with no penalties and few interruptions. UNH looked a little better early, but BC worked their way into the game in the second half of the first period and had a few chances to take the lead, but had to settle for a tie at intermission.

Cutter Gauthier gave the Eagles the lead back early in the second period with an absolutely stunning goal. He beat his defender with speed down the wing before faking a shot and burying a wraparound effort into an empty net for his 30th goal of the season. However, UNH quickly got the goal back and scored when a puck went into the net off Charlie Leddy to make it 2-2. BC made some really strong shifts after giving up the lead and had some great chances to take the lead back, and UNH had a few more chances of their own later in the period, but both goaltenders played well and made sure nothing Anders got past them and after 40 minutes of play the score remained the same.

The Eagles came out strong in the third period, putting together their strongest stretch of the game early with some extended offensive zone time. It ultimately paid off when Gauthier scored his second goal of the night with a laser shot right after a faceoff win in the offensive zone, giving BC their third lead of the night. For the third time in the game, their lead lasted no more than a handful of shifts as UNH tied the game at three a few minutes later when Fowler was beaten on another wrist shot. The Eagles took the lead back for good with just over three minutes left in regulation, with a power-play goal from Ryan Leonard on their first and only man advantage of the night. Jacob Fowler started the game with a long pass up the ice from just in front of his net after a layout by UNH and the puck eventually found its way to Gauthier's stick. During the rush, Gauthier threw a cross-ice pass to Leonard, who controlled the puck and fired it into the net for his second goal of the night. New Hampshire was unable to pull their goalie back for a while after BC took the lead, and almost as soon as they did, Jamie Armstrong won a puck battle in the neutral zone and fired an insurance goal into the empty net to give BC a 5 . -3 win.

This was the second game in a row where the Eagles didn't look particularly good, and it's clear they're feeling Gabe Perreault's absence, but they did enough to come away with a positive result in a hostile road environment and at this point of the season, that's all that matters. With their 11th straight Hockey East win and with rival BU off this weekend, BC will get their first chance to clinch the Hockey East regular season title on Sunday afternoon when they host New Hampshire to wrap up this weekend series.