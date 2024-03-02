The 2019 Street Child Cricket World Cup champions meet the England Cricket Seniors team in Karunalaya





The England Cricket Seniors team interacted with the children in Karunalaya on Saturday. | Photo credit: M. VEDHAN

Until a decade ago, Paul Raj V., one of the homeless living near Chennai's central railway station, would carry water bottles for his friends playing cricket on the streets. Gradually he took up the sport, and fast forward to 2019, he captained Team India at the 2019 Street Child Cricket World Cup at Lords and lifted the trophy. Five years later, he and many of his teammates at Karunalaya, a non-governmental organization, played a friendly match against the England Cricket Seniors team, which is in town for the 2024 Over-60 Cricket World Cup. For someone like me, who lives on the street, it is nothing less than a surreal experience. I am not sure if the cricketers realize this, but their visit and this match gave us so much joy and confidence, says Mr Raj, who is now an economics graduate. A special moment Richard Merriman, captain of the England Cricket Seniors team, who visited the Karunalaya Building in Tondiarpet, says while England has given cricket to the world, in India one can witness an unimaginable passion for the game. It feels very special to meet these kids and play against them. By giving talented young people such opportunities, they become stronger. Sports boost the self-confidence of young people, and the world needs such people. We are happy to have had the opportunity to interact with them, he added. Paul Bradley, manager of the England Cricket Seniors team, said this is the first time the team has visited the city and they felt overwhelmed by the warmth and hospitality. This city is colorful, vibrant, noisy, chaotic and full of people who are very friendly. We will return to England and explore ways to further help this organization and the children, he adds. Paul Sunder Singh, Founder and Secretary of Karunalaya, said the children get a rich experience by interacting and playing against international players and get to showcase their talents. Like the final at Lords, I will cherish the memory of this visit. It has inspired us in more ways than one, adds Mr Raj.

