Michigan football legend Wolverine saves 80-year-old during locker room attack in Farmington Hills





FARMINGTON HILLS, MI. Former Michigan Glutton football legend Braylon Edwards rescued an 80-year-old man who was being attacked in a YMCA locker room Farmington Hills. The incident took place on Friday (March 1) at the Farmington Family YMCA when a 25-year-old man attacked the 80-year-old man. Edwards, who has been praised as a Good Samaritan, said the man fought him as well as he tried to stop the attack. I walk into the locker room after work and I actually hear about four rows behind me arguing about music and how it was being played too loud, Edwards said. So I don't pay attention, and I was just minding my business. The noise escalates, and then you hear some pushing and pulling, so you know what fighting sounds like, but as soon as I hear a thud, I got up and turned around, Edwards said. Edwards, known for his offensive prowess as he is the all-time Wolverines and Big Ten record holder and NFL star, played defense for the older man's safety and health Friday morning. And then I see the man who I thought was reaching for a phone, grabbing the back of the victim's head by the hair and about to throw him onto the counter, Edwards said. Officials say the 25-year-old punched the 80-year-old man before Edwards intervened with the life-saving action. I didn't know it was that serious, I mean the victim probably naturally had a severe concussion, but it wasn't until I spoke to Detective Jacobs in Farmington who told me that if I didn't intervene, but that's ultimately what you do. Officials say the 25-year-old who initially fled on foot has been arrested and remains in custody.

