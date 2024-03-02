Men's Tennis Stuns No. 12 Aggies with sweep





Next game: LSU 3/3/2024 | 12.00 Apple. 03 (Sun) / 12 noon LSU GAINESVILLE, Fla. Florida Gators Men's Tennis opened Southeastern Conference play with a stunning 4-0 sweep of the No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies. The win was the Gators' first over a ranked opponent in the 2024 season. After the weather forced the match to the Perry Indoor Facility, the Gators quickly made their presence known in doubles, winning courts two and three to secure the first point of the doubles match. The court two tandem of No. 41 Adhitya Ganesan / Tanapatt Nirundorn put together a 6-2 clinic on court two, making them 7-1 as a pair in the doubles season. Court three pairs Henry Jefferson / Jeremy Jin sealed the first point with a definitive 6-3 victory. Aidan Kim fought from behind in each of his two sets, first coming back from 2-3 down to win set one 6-4, then pulling from behind again in set two to win 7-5 and collect a second point for Orange and Blue. Ganesan opened the action on court two in a groove, taking his first set 6-1. The momentum quickly shifted to Texas A&M's JC Roddick as Ganesan dropped his second set 6-2 and trailed 4-2 in the third before storming back to a 4-4 score and eventually a 7-6 (9 ) tiebreaker victory to extend Florida's lead. lead to 3-0. The two games that took set three back to a 4-4 draw were perhaps the most impressive of all on the day, with Ganesan dishing out multiple aces on serve and producing some of his best results of the season to take the set to bring balance. Jin returned to a one-assignment court for the first time since Jan. 19 against North Florida, and this time he faced the reigning SEC Player of the Week in Raphael Perot. Like Ganesan, Jin jumped to an impressive 6-1 victory in the first set. Perot outlasted Jin in a heartbreaking 7-6 (6) set two tiebreak loss before returning to a rhythm to overpower Perot in the third, 6-3. The win was Florida's first league victory of the 2024 season, and Head Coach's first Adam Steinberg career with the Gators. The win over ITA's No. 12 seed was the highest-ranked win for Florida since they defeated No. 10 Baylor on Feb. 19, 2023, at the ITA National Indoor Championships. Florida extends their dual win streak at home to five straight games. Next one The Gators face the Louisiana State Tigers on Sunday at the Ring Tennis Complex. The Tigers come to Gainesville as the No. 25 team in the country, with a 10-1 record. From Head Coach Adam Steinberg

About what he saw of the team “Incredible heart. Our doubles has improved so much, it's been a big bright spot for us. It's pretty special that these guys have this feeling, they've been through a tough first two months where they [the freshmen] was hit hard by college tennis. The fact that they had this feeling after the first SEC game could not have turned out better for us. I'm happy for every guy on this team because they deserve it, they worked hard, they care a lot, and I wanted them to feel this way so bad. Really happy for them all.” Results Singles competition

1. Jeremy Jin (UF) final Raphael Perot (TAMU) 6-1, 6-7 (6), 6-3

2. Adhitya Ganesan (UF) final JC Roddick (TAMU) 6-1, 2-6, 7-6 (9)

3. Aidan Kim (UF) final Togan Tokac (GUEST) 6-4, 7-5

4. Nate Bonetto (UF) vs. Giulio Perego (TAMU) 6-3, 0-0, incomplete Doubles competition

1. Giulio Perego/Togan Tokac (TAMU) def. Nate Bonetto / Aidan Kim (UF) 6-1

2. Adhitya Ganesan / Tanapatt Nirundorn (UF) final JC Roddick/Luke Casper (TAMU) 6-2

3. Henry Jefferson / Jeremy Jin (UF) final Raphael Perot/Tiago Pires (TAMU) 6-3

